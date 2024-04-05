Education

Morehouse College receives funds for prison education program

Federal money will allow Morehouse to expand the program to 200 students per year
Graves Hall is shown on the Morehouse College campus, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The college received federal funds to expand its program to educate incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Georgians. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Graves Hall is shown on the Morehouse College campus, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The college received federal funds to expand its program to educate incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Georgians. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
52 minutes ago

Morehouse College received $1.6 million in federal funds to expand its program that educates incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Georgians, the college announced Thursday.

The Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership’s Higher Education in Prisons Program at Morehouse has operated for about four years, serving 180 incarcerated students at Metro Reentry in DeKalb County, Burruss Correctional Training Center in Forsyth County and the Downtown Reentry Program in Fulton County. Morehouse faculty teach classes in the program, and Morehouse students can assist the professors or teach humanities courses, conduct research, lead college-preparatory seminars and provide peer mentorship.

The expansion will allow about 200 incarcerated students to participate each year, increase class offerings from two to eight and strengthen the Prison Education Ambassador Program for Morehouse students.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., and Morehouse College President David A. Thomas pose with a ceremonial check with funds for Morehouse's Higher Education in Prisons Program. (Courtesy of David Collins)

Credit: david collins

icon to expand image

Credit: david collins

The Higher Education in Prisons Program’s goal is to position participants for a “second chance so that they can build viable lives after they leave,” Morehouse President David A. Thomas said Thursday in a news release. “Our hope with the work that we are doing is that in some way those men getting exposure to the educational resources, pedagogy, and experiences that we know how to provide will increase their human capital.”

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., joined Thomas and others at Morehouse to announce the funds and said Morehouse’s program is much needed due to challenges that come after a person has served their sentence in prison.

“Few communities need this support more than incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals,” she said. “Historically, we haven’t invested in the futures of incarcerated individuals, and this helps no one. Our prison population — overwhelmingly and disproportionately — is comprised of Black men. It continues to grow, and the recidivism rates are sky high.”

Kipton E. Jensen, a Morehouse professor who helped found the program, said he’s seen it be transformational for everyone involved: “I’ve come alive in the last five years (since the prison program’s inception). I’ve seen students and faculty come alive, and, primarily, I’ve seen men inside come alive.”

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia cities to share federal grant for clean energy planning
Gwinnett school board clashes over equity during budget talks
Meet the third graders trying to bring longer recess to Cobb County schools
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse