In-school academies put a new spin on ‘alternative’ education

Darren Williams (center), a member of Creekside High School's "Tribe Academy," walks with Creekside students before their graduation ceremony at Gateway Arena in College Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Darren Williams (center), a member of Creekside High School’s "Tribe Academy," walks with Creekside students before their graduation ceremony at Gateway Arena in College Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

5 hours ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s education team is reflecting on some stories they reported in 2023. Here’s the final installment of this series.

In-school academies are unique to Fulton County Schools. They’re essentially a redesign of alternative schools.

Students who are behind in credits can attend one of five academies that are housed on high school campuses. The students benefit from smaller classes of 25 students or less and the help of two teachers. They can sit with their friends on the bus and at lunch and, if they finish their coursework, they will graduate with a high school diploma.

Janiyah Gibson, a member of Creekside High School's "Tribe Academy," applauds as students walk into their graduation ceremony at Gateway Arena in College Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

I visited “Tribe Academy” at Creekside High School in south Fulton in May. I interviewed three students who were all ecstatic to graduate because it wasn’t a given for them.

James Sims (center), a member of Creekside High School's "Tribe Academy," sits with Creekside students before their graduation ceremony at Gateway Arena in College Park on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Janiyah Gibson, James Sims and Darren Williams each had different challenges. Gibson said she struggled with subjects like history. Sims admitted he goofed off a lot and fell behind. Williams said he fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic while sharing a computer with five siblings. But they were all able to catch up at the academy and graduate with their class.

Each of them had different plans after graduation. Gibson wanted to join the Navy. Williams planned to work for his dad’s car detailing business. Sims was considering applying for an internship at Delta Air Lines. All of them said the academy gave them the tools they needed to move forward.

