In-school academies put a new spin on ‘alternative’ education

In-school academies are unique to Fulton County Schools. They’re essentially a redesign of alternative schools.
Students who are behind in credits can attend one of five academies that are housed on high school campuses. The students benefit from smaller classes of 25 students or less and the help of two teachers. They can sit with their friends on the bus and at lunch and, if they finish their coursework, they will graduate with a high school diploma.
I visited “Tribe Academy” at Creekside High School in south Fulton in May. I interviewed three students who were all ecstatic to graduate because it wasn’t a given for them.
Janiyah Gibson, James Sims and Darren Williams each had different challenges. Gibson said she struggled with subjects like history. Sims admitted he goofed off a lot and fell behind. Williams said he fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic while sharing a computer with five siblings. But they were all able to catch up at the academy and graduate with their class.
Each of them had different plans after graduation. Gibson wanted to join the Navy. Williams planned to work for his dad’s car detailing business. Sims was considering applying for an internship at Delta Air Lines. All of them said the academy gave them the tools they needed to move forward.
