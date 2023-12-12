DeKalb County school board chair experiences medical emergency at meeting

DeKalb County Board of Education Chair Diijon DaCosta was transported by ambulance Monday to a hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency” during a board meeting, district officials said.
DaCosta was mid-sentence during a regular board meeting when he slumped over in his seat. Other board members and Superintendent Devon Horton came to his side and called for medical help.
Credit: Cassidy Alexander
The meeting, which was being livestreamed, cut off for about 20 minutes.
“Mr. DaCosta experienced a medical emergency and was transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation,” a district spokesperson said after the meeting resumed.
The remaining five board members continued the meeting, some visibly shaken. Before adjourning, Horton called for a moment of silence for DaCosta.
DaCosta was alert and responsive to questions before he left, a spokesperson said.
DaCosta was first elected to the school board in 2018.
This story will be updated.
