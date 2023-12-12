DeKalb County school board chair experiences medical emergency at meeting

The meeting, which was being livestreamed, cut off for about 20 minutes.

“Mr. DaCosta experienced a medical emergency and was transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation,” a district spokesperson said after the meeting resumed.

The remaining five board members continued the meeting, some visibly shaken. Before adjourning, Horton called for a moment of silence for DaCosta.

DaCosta was alert and responsive to questions before he left, a spokesperson said.

DaCosta was first elected to the school board in 2018.

This story will be updated.