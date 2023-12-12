BreakingNews
DeKalb County school board chair experiences medical emergency at meeting

DeKalb County school board chair experiences medical emergency at meeting

Diijon DaCosta, District 6, Chair, is shown during the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Stone Mountain. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Diijon DaCosta, District 6, Chair, is shown during the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Stone Mountain. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By
1 hour ago

DeKalb County Board of Education Chair Diijon DaCosta was transported by ambulance Monday to a hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency” during a board meeting, district officials said.

DaCosta was mid-sentence during a regular board meeting when he slumped over in his seat. Other board members and Superintendent Devon Horton came to his side and called for medical help.

After DeKalb County school board Chair Diijon DaCosta had a medical emergency during the board meeting on Monday night, Dec. 11, 2023, an ambulance is seen outside the school district headquarters in Stone Mountain. (Cassidy Alexander / Cassidy.Alexander@ajc.com)

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

The meeting, which was being livestreamed, cut off for about 20 minutes.

“Mr. DaCosta experienced a medical emergency and was transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation,” a district spokesperson said after the meeting resumed.

The remaining five board members continued the meeting, some visibly shaken. Before adjourning, Horton called for a moment of silence for DaCosta.

DaCosta was alert and responsive to questions before he left, a spokesperson said.

DaCosta was first elected to the school board in 2018.

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa