Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta

As students get ready to return to their classrooms in a few weeks, school districts and organizations across metro Atlanta are hosting various free events celebrating the start of the new academic year. The festivities include games, food vendors and free school supplies.

Here are some of the events:

Back for its 17th year, Hosea Helps is hosting its annual Back to School Jamboree on Saturday. The event, which will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center in College Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., features a live petting zoo, games, and a drive-through giveaway, complete with food, bookbags, and school supplies. With the backing of Amazon, Hosea Helps aims to support low-income communities with the giveaway.

On Saturday, Gwinnett County students can attend an event hosted by the Lawrenceville-Duluth Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi in partnership with the city of Lawrenceville. Hosted at the Lawrenceville Lawn between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the celebration offers free packed backpacks, food trucks, music, lawn games, and a college fair. Tickets are free to purchase.

The Dekalb County School District is holding its annual back-to-school rally on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston. Families can get free school supplies, health screenings, and vaccinations, all while listening to live entertainment and playing games.

Free tickets are available for Atlanta Public Schools’ Back-to-School-Bash on Saturday, July 22 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center and offers free backpacks and school supplies for all APS students.

Fulton County families have their pick of back-to-school events, as the district is hosting its celebratory pep rally at both Banneker High School and North Springs High School on Saturday, July 29. Available for free to all families with a student registered at a Fulton County school, the event includes health screenings, free school supplies, and grocery giveaways.

Clayton County Public Schools students can visit Bethlehem City of Faith Church, 514 Valley Hill Road SE in Riverdale, on Saturday, July 29 for a Back-to-School Bash. Hosted in partnership with board member Deatrice Haney the event boasts free food and backpacks. It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.