Get Schooled It’s time to redefine excellence in higher education Most Latino students work while enrolled and balance school with family responsibilities. These realities are shared with the growing post-traditional student majority that higher education must serve today. Share Add AJC on Google Students in the admissions office of Dalton State College. The college recently became the first college in Georgia to be designated a Hispanic Serving Institution. At least 25% of its students must be Hispanic in order to get the designation. (AJC File)

AJC By Deborah Santiago 2 hours ago

Hispanic students make up approximately 20% of the enrollment in Georgia’s public schools, nearly a five percentage point increase in the last decade. AJC Get Schooled is publishing a series of guest essays this week exploring the educational landscape for Hispanic students in Georgia as part of our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage. Here is the first of these essays. For generations, Americans have been taught to recognize excellence in higher education by looking at who a college admits: high test scores, low acceptance rates, wealthy students and institutional prestige. But what if excellence were measured instead by what colleges do with the students they enroll?

This measure is especially important because the students American higher education was originally designed around are no longer representative of most students attending college today. Latino students make this transformation particularly visible. Latinos are more likely to be first-generation college students—51% are the first in their families to attend college. Many work significant hours while enrolled, attend part time, live at home, choose affordable public institutions close to their communities, and balance school with responsibilities to their families. Excelencia in Education describes Latinos as representative of a growing “post-traditional student majority.” Excelencia in Education co-founder and CEO Deborah Santiago. (Contributed) But these realities are hardly unique to Latinos. Nearly three-quarters of undergraduates work while enrolled, and many students are simultaneously workers, parents and caregivers. Colleges and universities must stop treating these students as exceptions to a traditional model. They are the students higher education must now be designed to serve. That requires a different definition of institutional excellence. An excellent institution should certainly provide rigorous academic learning. But excellence must also mean enrolling students with talent who may not come from wealth; making college financially attainable; recognizing that students work and care for families; helping students persist and graduate; connecting learning to meaningful careers; and producing economic and social mobility.