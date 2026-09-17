Georgia Tech searching for missing student

Officers have conducted searches across campus, as well as in Piedmont Park and Buckhead. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech Institute Communications)

Authorities have conducted searches across campus, local hospitals and other places with no luck.

Authorities have conducted searches across campus, local hospitals and other places with no luck.

Georgia Tech is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing student.

Surveillance footage shows Caden Qiao, a first-year student at the public school, leaving a residence hall on Eighth Street in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday evening without any of his personal belongings, according to a release from Georgia Tech.

He was last seen heading east on 17th Street from Northside Drive at 6:04 p.m. His family reported him missing the following evening, the school said.

Since receiving the report, Georgia Tech said its police department has been investigating his disappearance and is working with local authorities to locate him. Officers have conducted searches across campus, as well as in Piedmont Park and Buckhead. They have also checked local hospitals and detention facilities, according to the school.