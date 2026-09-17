Georgia Tech searching for missing student

Georgia Tech is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing student.
Surveillance footage shows Caden Qiao, a first-year student at the public school, leaving a residence hall on Eighth Street in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday evening without any of his personal belongings, according to a release from Georgia Tech.
He was last seen heading east on 17th Street from Northside Drive at 6:04 p.m. His family reported him missing the following evening, the school said.
Since receiving the report, Georgia Tech said its police department has been investigating his disappearance and is working with local authorities to locate him. Officers have conducted searches across campus, as well as in Piedmont Park and Buckhead. They have also checked local hospitals and detention facilities, according to the school.
After securing his phone and laptop, investigators got a court order and are now attempting to access the devices, Georgia Tech said.
Qiao was last seen wearing a mint green T-shirt, long gray pants and black shoes with white soles.
Georgia Tech has requested the public review any surveillance, doorbell or dash-camera footage from the evening of Sept. 13, particularly from the area around the intersection of Northside Drive and Deering Road. The school urges anyone who saw Qiao or someone matching his description on Sunday evening to contact police.
“Our focus is on finding Caden and bringing him home safely,” said Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly. “We are asking members of the Georgia Tech community and the broader Atlanta community to share any information — no matter how small it may seem — that could help investigators determine where Caden went after he was last seen.”
Anyone with information about Qiao can call 911 or contact the Georgia Tech Police Department at 404-894-2500.