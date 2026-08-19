Get Schooled The HBCU Creed: We still punch above our weight Greater federal support could help the schools, which include 10 in Georgia, do even better. Sylvester Stallone, left, and Michael B. Jordan in “Creed.” (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment and MGM)

By Walter M. Kimbrough 20 minutes ago Share

As a kid, I was a big fan of the “Rocky” movies. My favorite was probably Rocky IV, when an undersized Rocky, in an attempt to avenge the death of his former nemesis-now-friend, Apollo Creed, traveled to Russia to take on the bigger, stronger and genetically enhanced Ivan Drago. In a fairytale ending, Rocky takes down Drago and earns the adoration of the Russian people. Of course, I was super excited when I saw the previews for “Creed II.” We soon learned that to regain his honor, Ivan has been training his son Viktor, who finds his way to America to take on the now heavyweight champion, Adonis Creed, son of Apollo. Just like Rocky, Donny is much smaller, giving up four inches in height and 30 pounds in weight.

Baited into taking on the unknown Viktor, Adonis experiences a brutal beating, only managing to hold on to the title because of a disqualification. And just like Rocky, and after being trained by him, Adonis travels to Russia to defend his title as a 25 to 1 underdog. He once again is battered and beaten, but his training this time prepared him to weather the storm, and he turns the tables on Viktor, beating him to the point where his father throws in the towel. Most would say Adonis — and Rocky — punched above their weight. We’ve all heard the expression which means to perform, achieve or compete at a level that would normally be thought to be beyond one’s skills, talents or abilities. While the phrase originates from boxing, it is rarely used in the sport as fighters only fight in their weight class. But a small company that has unexpected market share, or a small nation that is a global economic powerhouse would be said to punch above their weight. Walter M. Kimbrough is executive vice president of research and member engagement for the UNCF. (Courtesy) In American higher education, historically Black colleges and universities clearly are the champs when it comes to punching above their weight. Chronically underfunded by states and annually underinvested in by philanthropy, they have continued to produce an oversized impact on the nation and the world.

In the latest UNCF study, “HBCUs Still Punching Above Their Weight,” we took a more specific look at the productivity of Black colleges. Unlike our 2019 study which provided an overall assessment of the disproportionate load HBCUs carry in terms of Black student enrollment and subsequent graduation, this time the focus is the productivity in science, technology, engineering and math. And in this high-tech economy, understanding the importance of HBCUs in producing women and men to lead this work is crucial.

In 2022, HBCUs enrolled about 10% of all Black students, and yet produced 16% of Black STEM degrees. For Black women, 20% of STEM degree holders were HBCU graduates. We further explored the data by looking at the 21 states and territories where HBCUs are located. In those states, HBCUs make up 9% of all bachelor’s degree-granting institutions, and yet they enroll 23% of Black students. Further still, HBCUs awarded 28% of Black STEM degrees in those states and territories. Only one HBCU is classified as a Research I based on expenditures and doctoral graduates, but HBCUs are overproducing the talent that will enter doctoral programs in STEM fields. In fact, a 2020 study indicated that seven of the eight institutions producing the most Black students who will earn doctorates in science and engineering are HBCUs. This is done despite HBCUs receiving less than 1% of federal research funding, according to one report. In “Creed II,” when Rocky decides to help train Adonis for the fight and Adonis says he’ll see him at the gym in the morning, Rocky says no, telling him “If you want to change things in a big way, you need to make some big changes.” They then drive out to the desert to begin a diabolical training camp. We need big changes in HBCU support if we expect the nation to maintain preeminence as a scientific leader. This means we should pass the IGNITE (Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education for HBCU Excellence) Act designed to improve HBCU facilities and technology that are critical for scientific inquiry. We need to double the Pell Grant to restore its purchasing power, as HBCU graduation rates lag not because of academics but assets. And we should make whole HBCU land-grant institutions, like Fort Valley State University, which has been underfunded by at least $600 million (and that is just from 1987 to 2020).