Get Schooled Starting a new school year with listening, learning and hope Gwinnett County’s new school superintendent says we must prepare students to think critically, communicate effectively, solve problems and work with people whose experiences differ from their own. Learning targets are written on the whiteboard at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. This Gwinnett County high school is AI-themed and opened at 2022. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Alexandra Estrella 56 minutes ago Share

The first day of school has always been one of the most exciting days of my professional life. The energy of that first morning is remarkable. Scholars arrive with new backpacks, fresh hopes and understandable nerves. Educators greet them with prepared classrooms and a strong belief in each child’s potential. Families entrust us with the people who matter most in their lives. A new school year is more than the opening of buildings. It renews our sense of possibility. This year is especially meaningful as I begin my service as superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. I approach this role with gratitude, optimism and deep respect for the district’s proud legacy.

Gwinnett County Superintendent Alexandra Estrella (center) speaks to members of the press as members of Gwinnett School Board of Education stand behind her during a news conference at Gwinnett County Public Schools Instructional Support Center on Sat., April 4, 2026, in Suwanee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) During my first weeks in Gwinnett, I have visited schools, met with employees and spoken with families and community members. Through those experiences, I have witnessed the dedication that exists throughout GCPS. Every conversation has reinforced the same truth: Gwinnett is a community that cares deeply about its children. I have met educators who speak about their scholars with pride and genuine care. I have seen employees working throughout the summer to prepare our schools, transportation, meals, technology and the many other supports our students need. Families have shared their desire for their children to be challenged, encouraged, understood and prepared for the future.

These early experiences have reminded me that meaningful leadership begins with listening.

A superintendent should bring experience, clear values and a strong sense of purpose, but she should never assume she has all the answers. Those closest to our scholars understand the strengths of our schools and the challenges that can stand in the way of success. Their voices must help shape the work ahead. For this reason, my transition into GCPS is grounded in a commitment to listen carefully, learn thoughtfully and lead collaboratively. As one of the nation’s largest and most diverse school districts, GCPS has tremendous opportunities. Our size and complexity require discipline, alignment and clarity about what matters most. Every scholar deserves excellent instruction. Every school should be a place where children feel safe, valued and inspired. Every educator and employee should have the resources and support needed to succeed. Every family should know that its voice matters and that its partnership is essential. These commitments may sound simple, but delivering on them consistently across a large school district is complex work.

It requires strong systems, shared practices and the courage to examine what is working and what needs to improve. We must move beyond isolated successes and ensure that students throughout Gwinnett experience excellence, regardless of their school, neighborhood, background, or circumstance. Our focus must always remain forward. That does not mean leaving behind the accomplishments and traditions that have made GCPS strong. Instead, we honor that foundation by continuing to grow and responding to a changing world while remaining focused on the core purpose of public education: helping every child discover opportunity, develop knowledge and build a future filled with possibility. We must prepare students not only to graduate, but also to think critically, communicate effectively, solve problems, work with people whose experiences differ from their own and approach the future with confidence. Schools cannot do this work alone.

The success of our scholars depends on the collective strength of educators, employees, families, community partners, businesses, civic leaders, and neighbors. It requires us to work together, even when challenges arise, and to place our shared responsibility to children above individual interests. As we begin this school year, I am filled with hope because of the people I have already met and the commitment I have witnessed. I know challenges lie ahead, as they do in every school system. Our responsibility is not to avoid difficult questions, but to address them honestly, thoughtfully and together. Our schools are opening, classrooms are coming alive, and new relationships are forming. Across Gwinnett County, scholars are taking their next steps toward futures they are only beginning to imagine. It is an extraordinary privilege to walk alongside them.