Education DeKalb continues work to IGNITE interest in teacher residency program The one-year program, announced in 2023, has maintained consistent numbers and strong retention, DeKalb officials say. Program director Carina Harrigan speaks to residents during the IGNITE Teacher Residency Program in Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Nila Roper 28 minutes ago Share

DeKalb County IGNITE Teacher Residency Program director Carina Harrigan used the metaphor of a family cookout while talking to participants about how they should progress through the experience. Initially, the participants, referred to as residents, are amateur cooks. Their role is to help. The goal is for them to build enough confidence to eventually grill on their own. “Even though we use the analogy of the grill... this is the way we want to think about how, in partnership, we’re going to support each other,” she said. “Our hope is that through the gradual release model, you can work in partnerships, so that come the end of May, you all will be ready to be teachers of record on your own.”

Harrigan shared this message during the second day of IGNITE’s Resident Summer Experience at Stone Mountain High School, a time for mentors and residents to discuss program expectations and participate in team-building activities. The program was announced in 2023 as a response to the teacher shortage in DeKalb County. Teacher recruitment and retention are issues school districts in metro Atlanta and across the nation are trying to address. For instance, Cobb County created a program a few years ago to pay teachers to get advanced degrees through the University of West Georgia as a recruitment and retention tool. DeKalb’s yearlong program is completely free for participants, who receive a $30,000 living stipend and finish with a Master of Arts in Teaching, as well as eligibility for Georgia educator certification. The fourth IGNITE cohort started with the 2026-27 school year. This year’s cohort has 40 students, Harrigan said, a similar number to past years.

Residents receive the stipend and training in exchange for their commitment to teaching in the district for at least five years.

“Our hope is that they stay even longer, and they go into either other teacher leader roles, or leadership roles within the district,” Harrigan said. The IGNITE learning process is broken down into five phases: immersion, initiation, emerging teacher, demonstration, and ownership. Residents start off as engaged observers, shadowing their mentor teachers and leading smaller activities. By the final phase, they are expected to be comfortable planning lessons and teaching a full instructional day, in addition to managing classroom tasks. Residents work in groups to break down what they expect to accomplish within the five phases of the IGNITE Teacher Residency Program at Stone Mountain High School on Thursday. July 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Filling areas of need Applications this year increased in volume, officials said. The program received more than 250 applications each year for both the 2025-26 and 2026-27 application cycles, officials said. For the 2026-27 school year, the district granted IGNITE a budget of approximately $1 million. Residents can earn certifications in special education, and secondary math and science (biology, chemistry and physics) through Kennesaw State University, as well as elementary education through Clayton State University. These certification options reflect the areas in which DeKalb has the greatest need for teachers.

Residents work in groups to break down what they expect to accomplish within the five phases of the IGNITE Teacher Residency Program at Stone Mountain High School on Thursday. July 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) The program has a 95.4% retention rate, DeKalb officials say. IGNITE was also just awarded a $130,000 grant as part of the National Center for Teacher Residencies’ Boundless Educators Initiative. ‘It was just meant to be’ Returning IGNITE mentors are pleased with the program’s evolution, as well as how their prior feedback has been applied to improve it. Ericka Francois, a third grade English Language Arts teacher at Pleasantdale Elementary School, is starting her third year as an IGNITE mentor. She believes the program strongly exemplifies the value of hands-on learning for aspiring teachers. “There is nothing that I learned in college that prepared me better to be a teacher than just doing it myself,” she said. “I just wanted to be the mentor that I would’ve benefited from having when I was a first-year teacher.”

At the end of the IGNITE’s Resident Summer Experience, mentors and residents discuss one thing each expects for the first week while at Stone Mountain High School. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Francois also sees the program as a learning opportunity for mentors. “I’m the best version of myself for them,” she said. “Learning how to give feedback, learning how to be explicit in my direction and understanding what I’m looking for, being transparent, providing grace and patience. Things like that, I think, was the biggest challenge, but it’s something that I get to grow in every year.” Residents see the ins and outs of a teacher’s many responsibilities, from navigating interactions with parents, to facilitating testing, to attending collaborative planning and faculty meetings. “They’re seeing from pre-planning to post-planning... you don’t get that when you’re in school, because you’re only (student teaching) for a short amount of time,” said Jasmine Jackson, a kindergarten teacher at Peachcrest Elementary School. “They should come in feeling a little bit more comfortable than a teacher coming straight out of college.”

Denise Thomas, a second-year IGNITE mentor who’s been teaching for 27 years, agrees the program gives aspiring teachers the perfect preparation as opposed to “being thrown to the wolves.” She also believes the involvement of the program’s partner universities in both selecting applicants and supporting residents throughout the process makes a difference. “It’s better now. Because now you know these people really want to be teachers, it’s not just someone coming in just trying to get a job,” said Thomas, a special education teacher at Columbia High School. Tabitha White laughs during a drawing exercise at the IGNITE Teacher Residency Program in Stone Mountain on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Tabitha White, an Atlanta native and IGNITE resident this year, has wanted to be a teacher for longer than she can remember. White still remembers her fourth grade teacher. She was her favorite. Coincidentally, White’s assigned mentor is a fourth grade teacher at Peachcrest Elementary School.