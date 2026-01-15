opinion

New Year’s resolutions for parents: Anxiety-reducing habits for a fresh start

Here are 10 things parents can let go this year and 10 things we can pick up within our control.
Georgia fan Taylor McAnulty, 8, and his mother, Tela McAnulty, tries to get beads during the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in New Orleans. Guest writer Beth Collums offers some advice for parents to reduce their own stress in the new year. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia fan Taylor McAnulty, 8, and his mother, Tela McAnulty, tries to get beads during the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in New Orleans. Guest writer Beth Collums offers some advice for parents to reduce their own stress in the new year. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Beth Collums
2 hours ago

January is the month of grand beginnings. Even if you’re like me and not a New Year’s resolution person, it’s still nice to think of a fresh start. What more worthy a goal is there than to direct our fresh hopes on our kids and our parenting approach? If I’m the perfect parent a reasonably high enough percentage of the time, then my kids will turn out healthy, emotionally fit, financially successful adults. It’s easy peasy!

Actually, it’s the opposite. Instead of parents happily dusting their hands off feeling like a job well done, they’re ringing in the New Year wringing their hands.

Millions of parents across the country experience extremely high stress levels as compared with other adults. The research says 48% of parents say that most days their stress is completely overwhelming, compared with 26% among other adults. A few of the factors that parents say are the most stressful are: financial strain, time demands, children’s health, children’s safety, parental isolation and loneliness, technology and social media, cultural pressures and children’s futures.

I don’t know about you, but I’m snapping my fingers over here; those factors sound all too familiar in my household.

Beth Collums. (Courtesy of Beth Collums)
Beth Collums. (Courtesy of Beth Collums)

For many, pressure-filled parenting looks like the only way to parent. Parents feel like their children’s future is riding on their every move.

So, let’s decide to let things go that are anxiety-laden and pick some things up that will contribute to wellness. I love a good list, so below are 10 of each. If you’re resolution-resistant like me you can pick just 1 or 2 of these concepts to try on for size.

RELATED
5 parenting goals to set for yourself this year

Things to let go this year:

RELATED
Australia’s social media ban should be a call to action for parents

Things to pick up that are within my control as a parent (as based on the work of psychologist John Rosemond):

RELATED
When parents share mental health struggles, children feel it too

Kids don’t operate with a restart button, so we can’t exactly erase the memory card and start over. When you’re a parent, starting with a clean slate can look a little smudged. And that’s not a bad thing. Kids need to see that parents are aware of their own imperfections and not above saying “I’m sorry, I messed up” or “I realized some things need to change around here.” In fact, my kids have heard this so often I’m sure it’ll be written on my epitaph. But, it’s what’s beyond the apology or promise that matters.

As the saying goes, “Never changing your mind is the mark of a fool.” This holds true in parenting as well. Be open to change and let this year be the year that we let go of some anxiety-laden habits and begin some healthier ones.

Beth Collums is an Atlanta-based writer. With a professional background in child and family therapy, she often writes about mental health, relationships and education.

If you have any thoughts about this item, or if you’re interested in writing an op-ed for the AJC’s education page, drop us a note at education@ajc.com.

About the Author

Beth Collums

More Stories

The Latest

DeKalb’s new leader tours schools, bus depot on first day of classes
OPINION

Why Georgia needs a modernized school funding formula

OPINION

Raise your hand if you really want to be a school leader

OPINION

Scripted curriculum checks box, but doesn’t help students

Keep Reading

Hochul and Mamdani unveil free child care plan in New York City

What the CDC’s new flu vaccine guidance could mean for Georgia schools

Some flu measures decline, but it's not clear this severe season has peaked

Featured

Officials outline agendas in annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative

Inside Centennial Yards: Atlanta’s newest neighborhood and attraction

Metro Atlanta homebuyers are backing out of contracts. Here’s why.