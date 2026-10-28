Business What is ‘Project Bulldog?’ No, it has nothing to do with Georgia football. Yancey Bros. acquires former UPS Atlanta hub to redevelop into a power systems facility. It received preliminary OK this week for a $3.3M tax break. Share Yancey Bros., an Austell-based dealer of Caterpillar equipment, recently acquired the former UPS facility in the city of South Fulton. (Photo Illustration: Broly Su / AJC | Source: Arvin Temkar / AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 46 minutes ago

The code name “Project Bulldog” sounds like it should involve the calling of the Dawgs or at least some red-and-black uniforms. But it has nothing to do with University of Georgia sports, and the only blitz involved will be the demolition of a former UPS hub south of Atlanta. Yancey Bros., an Austell-based dealer of Caterpillar equipment, recently acquired the former UPS facility in the city of South Fulton. The site is near Six Flags Over Georgia, and Yancey Bros. plans to turn it into a campus for assembly, service and testing of Caterpillar power systems. It’s a nearly $79 million project slated to employ 457 workers, according to company officials.

“Those benefits cover only a fraction of the cost to develop the campus, and the abatement would help close the remaining gap there,” she said.

The facility will be for the company’s electric and power generation division Yancey Power Systems. The site will also include a center for the company’s training programs, including Caterpillar-certified diesel technical training, leadership development and new hire orientation. Employees at the site are expected to make an average salary of $72,600, which represents about $33 million in annual payroll, Gradner said. Yancey Bros. primarily sells and services Caterpillar equipment. (AJC file) Jerrod Lukacs, Yancey Bros.’ general counsel and director of strategy, told the DAFC board the facility will primarily service equipment and will not be a large electricity user.

Kwanza Hall, the authority’s chairman, added that he’s “pleased to support a project that reflects the continued revitalization of the Fulton Industrial corridor.” There’s been more than $150 million in combined federal, state and county investment into the area’s revitalization.