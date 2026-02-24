Global jet engine maker places another huge bet on Georgia

This F135 engine was produced by Pratt & Whitney, which operates a large manufacturing campus in Columbus. (Courtesy of Pratt & Whitney)

Pratt & Whitney sees more growth on the horizon in Columbus, announcing another $200M expansion.

Elected officials and company leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a $206 million expansion to Pratt & Whitney’s campus in Columbus. But before the ceremonial ribbon was cut, the company announced another $200 million expansion is on the horizon.

The additional round of investment further bolsters Pratt & Whitney’s presence in Columbus, a Middle Georgia city heavily influenced by nearby Fort Benning and military culture. The back-to-back expansions also highlights how demand keeps accelerating for the company’s cutting-edge engines.

“This latest investment will increase output of critical parts for our growing military and commercial engine programs and underscores our ongoing commitment to ramp industrial capacity to support our customers,” Shane Eddy, president of Pratt & Whitney, said in a news release.

Pratt & Whitney, a Connecticut-based subsidiary of Fortune 500 aerospace and defense giant RTX Corp., first came to Georgia’s second-largest city in 1984. The operation steadily grew more robust over the decades and encompasses two facilities, the Columbus Engine Center and Columbus Forge, which are both cornerstone’s of the company’s engine manufacturing machine.