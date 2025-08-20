ONLY ON AJC: TORPY AT LARGE Georgia counties are dying: Data shows ‘God’s Country’ is hollowing out Why has the downward trend in rural population culminated in 94 of the state’s 159 counties seeing more deaths than births in 2024? Cuthbert is the county seat of Randolph County, one of 94 Georgia counties that registered more deaths than births in 2024. The county's hospital closed in 2020, leaving longtime state Rep. Gerald Greene to drivce himself 46 miles to Albany while suffering from a kidney stone recently. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Every now and then, you see something that’s a holy (smokes!) moment. And an old number-crunching author/researcher named Charles Hayslett provided one this time. Hayslett has researched Georgia for decades and writes a blog called Trouble in God’s Country, which documents rural counties dying on the vine.

By 2015, there were 60.

Recently, he checked again. In 2024, there were 94 counties with more deaths than births. Another 11 counties were just barely on the plus side. That means in a year or two, probably 100 of Georgia’s 159 counties will have more residents leaving the earth than arriving. Charles Hayslett, who has rural Georgia for years, crunched 30 years of data from the Georgia Department of Public Health and found a growing number of counties where deaths outnumber births. (Courtesy of Charles Hayslett) “Map the data over time and you can’t help but get the sense that you’re witnessing the spread of some kind of socioeconomic cancer consuming more and more of the state,” he wrote. I called Hayslett, who started compiling data about rural Georgia in 2009 for a health care foundation. Initially, he said: “I was blown away by the numbers coming in.”

Economic activity had stagnated or gone in reverse. Populations were aging and less healthy. Young families were leaving. Educational achievement was lagging. And health care providers were vanishing. A decade ago, he wrote that Gwinnett County, with 860,000 residents, generated 22% more income and contributed 47% more in taxes than the 1.16 million residents living in South Georgia’s 56 counties combined. And it produced half as many criminals and ate up substantially less social services than South Georgians. “You have counties aging out,” Hayslett told me. “These trends coupled with little in-migration, and you have parts of the state hollowing out.” It’s a story seen across the country. Rural counties lose population as older residents die off and younger residents move away — or choose not to have many children. During the Great Recession, several textile mills — among the area's largest employers — closed in Laurens County. The former Victor Forstmann textile plant site is shown in East Dublin in 2016. Unlike all nine of the surrounding counties, Laurens has had more births than deaths in 2024. (Kent Johnson/AJC 2016)

He said NAFTA helped kill off most of the manufacturing in his district. As the initial head of the committee overseeing rural redevelopment, Greene knows well the uphill battle his district, and hundreds like it across the country, are facing: “Problems with workforce, health care, transportation, education,” he said. “We have good schools, just finding teachers is a problem.” Greene’s district has a new four-lane road, some broadband cable installed, a multimillion-dollar renovation to Bagby State Park and a private college in Cuthbert that is thriving again. Rural Republican legislators are firmly in charge of the House and Senate, heading up about twice as many committees as do lawmakers from metro Atlanta. But try as they might, they are pushing back against historic demographic tides.