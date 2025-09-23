Business

Why Home Depot thinks this new digital tool will help boost its pro business

New large project planning platform is the retailer’s latest move to grow business from professional contractors.
Vinings-based home improvement retailer Home Depot launched a new project planning tool for professional contractors. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Vinings-based home improvement retailer Home Depot launched a new project planning tool for professional contractors. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
13 hours ago

Home Depot is rolling out a new project planning tool in its latest effort to win more business from professional contractors.

The Vinings-based home improvement retailer said Tuesday it has launched a free digital platform to help builders and other tradespeople plan, manage and execute complex projects.

It comes as the company competes for the regular spending of contractors, especially as do-it-yourself customers shy away from larger home renovation projects because of high interest rates and economic uncertainty.

RELATED
Home Depot completes $5.5B deal to boost pro business

Today, about half of Home Depot’s business is from contractors, Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO, said at a retailing conference earlier this month.

“The value we’re offering is we can simplify their business,” Decker said.

The average contractor may use 10 or more suppliers on one job, said Ben Quigley, Home Depot’s senior director of pro sales marketing and digital experiences.

But Home Depot thinks it can earn a larger share of the project by simplifying tasks such as ordering and delivery, he said.

“For so many pros, they’ve looked at us as a convenience store,” Quigley said in an interview Monday. But Home Depot wants to be the partner where they plan the whole job, he said.

“We carry all the supplies necessary to build a home or to do a remodel, and so we’re working really hard to stand up the services that they expect, and they have gotten from wholesale providers in the past,” Quigley said.

A screenshot from Home Depot's new project planning tool, which aims to help contractors plan complex projects. (Courtesy of Home Depot)
A screenshot from Home Depot's new project planning tool, which aims to help contractors plan complex projects. (Courtesy of Home Depot)

Home Depot has already spent billions in its quest to better serve the pro.

Earlier this month, it finalized its $5.5 billion acquisition of Tucker-based GMS Inc., a distributor of specialty building products including drywall, ceilings and steel framing. Last year, it paid $18.3 billion to buy SRS Distribution, a specialty trade distributor of roofing, landscaping and pool supplies.

The company has also ramped up other capabilities geared toward the pro, including offering trade credit and sales support. It’s invested in flatbed distribution centers to boost delivery services.

The offerings are meant to entice larger contractors who are “spending their principal purchases with wholesale distribution,” Decker said at the retailing conference.

He said that pro customer won’t buy “a window package on a Visa card three months before it’s delivered” or “come and pick up a truckload of shingles” but require those items be delivered to the job site.

“So we set about to build the capabilities to capture more share of wallet with that customer,” Decker said.

With the new project planning tool, pros can create material lists for their projects, which they can organize by phases or particular rooms. They can track orders and set personalized delivery preferences. The platform also offers visibility into early pricing and inventory so a contractor can provide accurate estimates to its customers, Home Depot says.

“When we think about what we’re really trying to deliver to pros, it’s time,” Quigley said. “Time is money to pros.”

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

Chick-fil-A Daybright concept

Chick-fil-A is getting in on fancy drink trend with new concept Daybright

A year after settling anti-DEI suit, Fearless Fund expands its mission

Paper mill exit eases Savannah water woes, but pricey upgrades still on tap

Keep Reading

Comcast’s corporate restructuring could impact jobs in metro Atlanta

Publix and other retail planned for blighted south DeKalb corridor

Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals

Featured

shooting folo
EXCLUSIVE

Families of Apalachee victims plan $25M suits, say school ignored warning signs

Three Georgia schools crack top 100 of U.S. News college rankings

Bert Weiss is retiring ‘The Bert Show’ after 25 years: ‘I am at peace’