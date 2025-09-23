Why Home Depot thinks this new digital tool will help boost its pro business

New large project planning platform is the retailer’s latest move to grow business from professional contractors.

It comes as the company competes for the regular spending of contractors, especially as do-it-yourself customers shy away from larger home renovation projects because of high interest rates and economic uncertainty.

The Vinings-based home improvement retailer said Tuesday it has launched a free digital platform to help builders and other tradespeople plan, manage and execute complex projects.

Home Depot is rolling out a new project planning tool in its latest effort to win more business from professional contractors.

Today, about half of Home Depot’s business is from contractors, Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO, said at a retailing conference earlier this month.

“The value we’re offering is we can simplify their business,” Decker said.

The average contractor may use 10 or more suppliers on one job, said Ben Quigley, Home Depot’s senior director of pro sales marketing and digital experiences.

But Home Depot thinks it can earn a larger share of the project by simplifying tasks such as ordering and delivery, he said.