Business Rivian to boost EV production at planned Georgia plant, shrinks DOE loan Rivian and Department of Energy amend federal construction loan to $4.5B. But the company said it will accelerate its timeline to ramp up production at new Georgia plant. An aerial image shows a Rivian pickup truck on top of a dirt mound during a demonstration after the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Walton and Morgan Counties. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

Electric vehicle maker Rivian announced Thursday it amended its multibillion-dollar federal construction loan, a deal that will reduce its borrowing by $2 billion. But the EV maker says the change will allow the company to expand the scope of its Georgia factory’s first phase. The California-based automaker and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing agreed to reduce a previously awarded $6.6 billion loan to $4.5 billion, Rivian said in a news release. The amended loan allows for the first phase of Rivian’s future plant an hour east of Atlanta to have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, a 50% increase from prior plans.

Until Thursday’s announcement, the project was slated to consist of two phases, each with a production capacity of 200,000. The amended schedule and site design increases the first phase’s capacity, allowing Rivian to ramp up its Georgia production efforts more quickly. The construction timeline, however, has not changed. Rivian officials said vertical construction at the 2,000-acre site in southern Morgan and Walton counties will kick into gear this summer. The factory’s first phase is expected to open in late 2028, assembling the brand’s new midsize SUV model called R2. The company also plans to build robotaxis as part of a partnership with Uber. “We’re very excited to partner with the U.S. Department of Energy to grow our manufacturing footprint in Georgia,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in the release. “R2 dramatically expands our market opportunity,” Scaringe continued. “The thousands of dedicated people who will soon work in our Georgia plant will be instrumental to Rivian’s growth as we scale American manufacturing and work to ensure that the U.S. retains its leadership in innovation and technology.”

This is a rendering of Rivian's planned $5 billion electric vehicle factory in Georgia. (Courtesy of Rivian)