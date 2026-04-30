Rivian to boost EV production at planned Georgia plant, shrinks DOE loan
Rivian and Department of Energy amend federal construction loan to $4.5B. But the company said it will accelerate its timeline to ramp up production at new Georgia plant.
An aerial image shows a Rivian pickup truck on top of a dirt mound during a demonstration after the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Walton and Morgan Counties. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Electric vehicle maker Rivian announced Thursday it amended its multibillion-dollar federal construction loan, a deal that will reduce its borrowing by $2 billion. But the EV maker says the change will allow the company to expand the scope of its Georgia factory’s first phase.
The California-based automaker and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing agreed to reduce a previously awarded $6.6 billion loan to $4.5 billion, Rivian said in a news release. The amended loan allows for the first phase of Rivian’s future plant an hour east of Atlanta to have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, a 50% increase from prior plans.
Until Thursday’s announcement, the project was slated to consist of two phases, each with a production capacity of 200,000. The amended schedule and site design increases the first phase’s capacity, allowing Rivian to ramp up its Georgia production efforts more quickly.
The construction timeline, however, has not changed. Rivian officials said vertical construction at the 2,000-acre site in southern Morgan and Walton counties will kick into gear this summer. The factory’s first phase is expected to open in late 2028, assembling the brand’s new midsize SUV model called R2. The company also plans to build robotaxis as part of a partnership with Uber.
“We’re very excited to partner with the U.S. Department of Energy to grow our manufacturing footprint in Georgia,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in the release.
“R2 dramatically expands our market opportunity,” Scaringe continued. “The thousands of dedicated people who will soon work in our Georgia plant will be instrumental to Rivian’s growth as we scale American manufacturing and work to ensure that the U.S. retains its leadership in innovation and technology.”
This is a rendering of Rivian's planned $5 billion electric vehicle factory in Georgia. (Courtesy of Rivian)
The Rivian project was the largest-ever jobs and investment deal in state history when it was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2021, surpassed only by the Hyundai Motor Group EV factory near Savannah. Rivian has pledged to invest $5 billion in the project, which will employ 7,500 workers.
But Hyundai opened first. Rivian paused the Georgia factory in March 2024 as a temporary cost-cutting measure and shifted initial production of R2 to its existing plant in Illinois. Despite the pause, Rivian said it remained committed to opening its Georgia factory, holding a groundbreaking ceremony with state officials in September.
Manufacturing workers assemble electric vehicles at Rivian in Normal, Ill., on July 20, 2022. (Ron Johnson for the AJC)
The amendment announced Thursday reduces the loan’s principal to just over $4 billion along with $494 million in capitalized interest. Rivian expects to be able to first draw on the loan by early 2027.
“Preparations are underway for the development of the stamping press area, one of the most capital-intensive and technically demanding projects within the plant from a construction perspective,” Rivian said in the release. “Progress will accelerate this summer as the facility’s primary buildings begin to take shape.”
Rivian also selected Atlanta for its East Coast headquarters, leasing a 45,000-square-foot space along the Beltline. It is expected to employ 500 workers.
Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.
— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.