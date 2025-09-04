Military jet engine manufacturer opens North American HQ in Roswell

Engineers use a precision measuring machine to troubleshoot and perform quality control analysis on products made at PBS Aerospace's Roswell facility on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The headquarters is located on a Roswell campus that includes a renovated building at 1350 Northmeadow Parkway. When the facility was announced earlier this year, PBS Aerospace said it would employ 95 workers.

Founded in 1950, PBS Group established its aerospace subsidiary to focus on turbojet engines and auxiliary power units. The company broke into the U.S. market a decade ago and holds contracts with several major aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, which has a major presence in Georgia.

The two companies announced in 2023 they have a strategic partnership to improve the manufacturing process for components used in the F-35 fighter jet.

