Military jet engine manufacturer opens North American HQ in Roswell
Testing spaces at PBS Aerospace’s HQ include areas to fine-tune and troubleshoot turbines, compressors and exhaust systems.
PBS Aerospace opened its new headquarters in Roswell in 2025 where the company tests jet engines and works to supply the increasing demand for precision engines, including the TJ40 and the TJ80. Photos taken Aug. 27, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
A European jet engine designer and manufacturer christened its new North American headquarters in Roswell on Thursday, adding to metro Atlanta’s military aerospace sector.
The $20 million facility by Czech Republic-based turbojet engine maker PBS Aerospace is the company’s new American home base for crafting the propulsion systems behind drones, advanced cruise missiles and interceptors. In an exclusive tour, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution witnessed the precision at play behind testing and producing high-grade engines designed for warfare.
“Our precision-manufactured turbojet engines are designed to meet the rigors, mission-readiness and reliability needed for the modern battlefield,” Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace, said in a news release.
Engineers use a precision measuring machine to troubleshoot and perform quality control analysis on products made at PBS Aerospace's Roswell facility on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The headquarters is located on a Roswell campus that includes a renovated building at 1350 Northmeadow Parkway. When the facility was announced earlier this year, PBS Aerospace said it would employ 95 workers.
Founded in 1950, PBS Group established its aerospace subsidiary to focus on turbojet engines and auxiliary power units. The company broke into the U.S. market a decade ago and holds contracts with several major aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, which has a major presence in Georgia.
The two companies announced in 2023 they have a strategic partnership to improve the manufacturing process for components used in the F-35 fighter jet.
Jet engine technicians Corbin Hamby (front) and Darius Glover build out testing cells on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. The cells are where every engine produced at PBS Aerospace's new Roswell headquarters will be tested before leaving the facility. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The headquarters’ testing spaces include various areas to fine-tune and troubleshoot turbines, compressors and exhaust systems. By early next year, the company expects its Roswell facility to produce thousands of engines annually to meet increasing demand from the U.S. Department of Defense.
“The U.S. is a cornerstone of our growth strategy,” Petr Kádner, CEO of PBS Group, said in the news release. “Expanding production here allows us to accelerate deliveries, deepen collaboration with American partners and invest in the innovations our customers require.”
Exhaust systems from testing jet engine cells are being constructed and tested on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at PBS Aerospace's new Roswell headquarters before the official ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
PBS Group previously announced $90 million of additional U.S. investments in the coming years to strengthen its production capacity. This includes the development of a new plant to further increase output of small turbojet engines. The facility’s location was not disclosed.
“We look forward to the opportunities this project will bring to Roswell and the entire state as PBS becomes the latest major player to operate in our second-largest industry,” Gov. Brian Kemp said, referring to the state’s large aerospace sector.
