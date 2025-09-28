Industry shaped Georgia’s second-largest city. Change now defines it.

A view of buildings along the Riverwalk in Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Columbus adapted after its mills shuttered. Another wave of corporate change looms over the horizon with Synovus merger.

Just as diesel fumes were supplanted by the smell of smoked meat, the vacant mills that once spun denim and cotton eventually found new life as apartments, event venues and other commercial hubs. More than three decades later, Columbus, now Georgia’s second-largest city , is approaching another wave of change impacting the businesses that picked up the slack left by the diminished textile industry.

COLUMBUS — Jim Morpeth smelled more than potential when looking at an abandoned Greyhound bus station in the heart of his hometown.

The trend has prompted heartburn in Columbus over fears of divestment. But city leaders and stakeholders say they’re optimistic those companies will remain committed to Columbus, which has shown it can adapt to seismic shifts among its largest employers.

Carmike Cinemas in 2016 was acquired by theater giant AMC . Financial technology company TSYS was acquired by a Fortune 500 company in 2019 , and parts of the business are under an agreement to be sold to a new parent. Now Synovus, a bank synonymous with Columbus that was birthed out of the city’s mills in the 19th century, joins the list.

If finalized, it will also cost Columbus Synovus’ headquarters. Pinnacle will maintain its banking home in Nashville, while a new holding company will be located in Atlanta .

A view of buildings along the Riverwalk in Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Synovus CEO Kevin Blair speaks to an AJC reporter at the company headquarters in Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“This is fertile ground for (entrepreneurship),” said Audrey Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel at Aflac. “Some major things have come from thinkers on these very streets.”

Others, like Morpeth, who has called Columbus home for nearly 80 years, are still waiting to see if those promises come to fruition.

“I’ve seen Columbus develop a lot with industry,” he said. “But it bothers me to see the things that were created here leave our town and go to Atlanta.”

‘Go with the flow’

Like most cities, Columbus is a product of its geography.

Straddling the Alabama border, Columbus sits at the northernmost point most boats could travel along the Chattahoochee River. It became one of Georgia’s largest textile hubs, employing tens of thousands. The Eagle & Phenix Mill — now converted into apartments — serves as the origin story for Synovus, one etched into corporate lore. Straddling the Alabama border, Columbus sits at the northernmost point most boats could travel along the Chattahoochee River. It became one of Georgia’s largest textile hubs, employing tens of thousands. The Eagle & Phenix Mill — now converted into apartments — serves as the origin story for Synovus, one etched into corporate lore.

In 1888, a mill worker’s dress became tangled in a factory loom, scattering money she had sewn into her hem across the floor. She purportedly saw her dress as the safest place for money storage, but a collection of her co-workers banded together to stock her savings in the mill’s safe, effectively creating a credit union.