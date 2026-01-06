Business Hyundai’s Georgia plant won’t just build cars. It’ll assemble robot workers. Korean auto giant plans to manufacture 30,000 humanoid robots a year at its Georgia factory starting in 2028. Hyundai Motor Group and its subsidiary, Boston Dynamics, unveil humanoid robots on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, that will be deployed at the company's auto factories, including in Georgia. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

Cars won’t be the only things assembled at Hyundai Motor Group’s massive electric vehicle factory in Georgia. Thousands of humanoid robots are slated in a few years to roll off assembly lines alongside EVs — and then join their human counterparts building cars.

Hyundai Motor Group and its Boston Dynamics subsidiary unveil humanoid robots on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, that will be deployed at the company's auto factories, including in Georgia. This is a screenshot from the company's presentation at CES in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)