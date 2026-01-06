Hyundai’s Georgia plant won’t just build cars. It’ll assemble robot workers.

Korean auto giant plans to manufacture 30,000 humanoid robots a year at its Georgia factory starting in 2028.
Hyundai Motor Group and its subsidiary, Boston Dynamics, unveil humanoid robots on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, that will be deployed at the company's auto factories, including in Georgia. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)
Korean automaker Hyundai and its subsidiary, Boston Dynamics, unveiled a sweeping artificial intelligence robotics strategy at the CES trade show Monday in Las Vegas, a presentation that featured doglike robots dancing to K-pop songs. The pageantry was to highlight a new Atlas robot, a humanoid AI-powered machine designed to help with repetitive tasks in Hyundai’s factories and warehouses.
The company plans to manufacture 30,000 Atlas robots a year starting in 2028 at its high-techfactory near Savannah, which Hyundai calls its Metaplant. The robots will then integrate within manufacturing operations across Hyundai’s global footprint.
“The convergence of robotics and AI represents more than a technological advancement,” Zachary Jackowski, vice president and general manager of Atlas at Boston Dynamics, said in a news release.
Hyundai Motor Group and its Boston Dynamics subsidiary unveil humanoid robots on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, that will be deployed at the company's auto factories, including in Georgia. This is a screenshot from the company's presentation at CES in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)
Located in Bryan County, Hyundai’s Metaplant is the largest state-recruited economic development project in Georgia. The $7.6 billion endeavor began assembling EVs in October 2024 and will eventually span 16 million square feet along I-16. Hyundai has promised to eventually create 8,100 jobs for humans at the factory, which state and local officials recruited with a bevy of tax incentives and other perks totaling $2.1 billion.
The Atlas robots don’t have enough dexterity to threaten many human jobs, Boston Dynamics leaders said from the stage Monday. The robots will start with tasks such as parts sequencing, where items are moved and positioned for assembly, and are expected by 2030 to begin assembling vehicle components.
Boston Dynamic robots inspect welds during the assembly of a IONIQ 5 electric vehicle at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County in March 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
More complex jobs that involve repetitive motions and heavy loads will be added to their repertoire, which Boston Dynamics said will make work safer and less taxing for factory employees. The AI technology integrated into the Atlas machines were developed through a partnership with Google’s DeepMind.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
