Amazon laying off 14,000 corporate workers, but Georgia impact unclear

“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones),” Galetti wrote. “We’re convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

But as Amazon cuts a part of its workforce, it is growing in others. There are currently 193 open full-time roles in Atlanta, with the vast majority in Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce giant’s cloud computing division.

Amazon is also investing billions of dollars in expanding data centers in Georgia. In January, the company announced it planned to spend at least $11 billion on new data center capacity in metro Atlanta to respond to the huge demand in computing power from the rise of generative AI.

