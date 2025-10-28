Amazon laying off 14,000 corporate workers, but Georgia impact unclear
As of December, Amazon had 31,500 full- and part-time employees in the state.
Products from small and large businesses are displayed at an Amazon Distribution Center. Amazon has said 14,000 employees will be laid off but has not indicated how many of them will be from Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
Amazon is laying off about 14,000 corporate workers, citing a need to reduce bureaucracy and the growth of artificial intelligence, the company announced Tuesday.
Amazon has a large footprint in Georgia, with a corporate office in Buckhead and nearly two dozen fulfillment and “sortation” centers across the state. But the local impact of the layoffs is unclear. In response to questions about whether any Georgia jobs would be cut, an Amazon spokesperson sent a copy of the company’s public blog post.
As of December, Amazon had 31,500 full- and part-time employees in Georgia, according to the company’s self-issued economic impact report, though it’s unclear how many of those are corporate positions. As of Tuesday morning, Amazon has not filed a notice with the state alerting it of layoffs.
In the company’s blog post, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology, said though the tech giant is performing well, the company needs to operate leaner as the world quickly changes.
“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones),” Galetti wrote. “We’re convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”
But as Amazon cuts a part of its workforce, it is growing in others. There are currently 193 open full-time roles in Atlanta, with the vast majority in Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce giant’s cloud computing division.
Amazon is also investing billions of dollars in expanding data centers in Georgia. In January, the company announced it planned to spend at least $11 billion on new data center capacity in metro Atlanta to respond to the huge demand in computing power from the rise of generative AI.
