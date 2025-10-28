Business

Amazon laying off 14,000 corporate workers, but Georgia impact unclear

As of December, Amazon had 31,500 full- and part-time employees in the state.
Products from small and large businesses are displayed at an Amazon Distribution Center. Amazon has said 14,000 employees will be laid off but has not indicated how many of them will be from Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
Products from small and large businesses are displayed at an Amazon Distribution Center. Amazon has said 14,000 employees will be laid off but has not indicated how many of them will be from Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
By
54 minutes ago

Amazon is laying off about 14,000 corporate workers, citing a need to reduce bureaucracy and the growth of artificial intelligence, the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon has a large footprint in Georgia, with a corporate office in Buckhead and nearly two dozen fulfillment and “sortation” centers across the state. But the local impact of the layoffs is unclear. In response to questions about whether any Georgia jobs would be cut, an Amazon spokesperson sent a copy of the company’s public blog post.

As of December, Amazon had 31,500 full- and part-time employees in Georgia, according to the company’s self-issued economic impact report, though it’s unclear how many of those are corporate positions. As of Tuesday morning, Amazon has not filed a notice with the state alerting it of layoffs.

RELATED
From 2024: How robots at a Georgia Amazon facility make online holiday shopping work

In the company’s blog post, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology, said though the tech giant is performing well, the company needs to operate leaner as the world quickly changes.

“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones),” Galetti wrote. “We’re convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

But as Amazon cuts a part of its workforce, it is growing in others. There are currently 193 open full-time roles in Atlanta, with the vast majority in Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce giant’s cloud computing division.

Amazon is also investing billions of dollars in expanding data centers in Georgia. In January, the company announced it planned to spend at least $11 billion on new data center capacity in metro Atlanta to respond to the huge demand in computing power from the rise of generative AI.

RELATED
Amazon plans $11 billion data center expansion in Georgia

This July, Amazon Web Services agreed to pay roughly $270 million to buy a 985-acre development site along I-75 in rural Lamar County, about an hour south of Atlanta.

Between 2010 to 2024, the tech giant invested $23.8 billion in the state, according to its economic impact report.

— Staff writers Drew Kann and Zachary Hansen contributed to this report.

About the Author

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs.

More Stories

The Latest

NATCA leafleting

Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet

11m ago

GM’s metro Atlanta tech center will close, costing 350 jobs. Here’s why.

16m ago

UPS down 34,000 jobs in the last year amid shrinking of Amazon relationship

29m ago

Keep Reading

Target is eliminating 1,800 corporate jobs as it looks to reclaim its lost luster

UPS down 34,000 jobs in the last year amid shrinking of Amazon relationship

29m ago

Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet

11m ago

Featured

Jekyll Great Dunes restoration

Gilded Age tycoons built Jekyll’s doomed golf course. It’s been resurrected.

Embattled Fulton judge sued over woman’s ‘illegal’ jailing

KEN SUGIURA

A miserable loss leaves even less reason to believe in Falcons, Morris