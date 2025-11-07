Business How the FAA’s flight cuts are affecting Hartsfield-Jackson Dozens of flights have been canceled Friday, with cuts expected if the federal shutdown continues. Travelers walk around baggage claim in the South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Airlines have cut dozens of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to comply with federal regulators who called for capacity reductions amid the government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to cut traffic across 40 of the nation’s busiest airports starting Friday to maintain safety as air traffic controllers come under strain from working unpaid for weeks because of the shutdown.

Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport, Delta’s biggest hub and a vital connection point for the nation. Operations on Friday morning appeared normal with relatively short wait times through security. At Atlanta’s airport, cancellations on Friday include flights to New York, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, among a number of other cities, according to FlightAware.com. The Friday cancellations also include flights to smaller airports from Atlanta, including to Jacksonville, North Carolina; Springfield-Branson in Missouri and Shreveport, Louisiana, among others, FlightAware data show. The FAA said the reductions would start at 4% Friday, increase to 6% Tuesday, 8% by next Thursday and 10% next Friday.

“My department has many responsibilities, but our number one job is safety. This isn’t about politics — it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a written statement. “It’s safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking.”

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which is canceling dozens of flights in Atlanta and more across the country, is allowing travelers with flights booked Friday, Saturday or Sunday to cancel their trips and get refunds or rebook flights by Nov. 16. Delta said it has put in place all flight cancellations for Friday and said it still expects to operate “the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service.” “We will give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these adjustments may cause,” Delta said. Other airlines have also put in place policies for refunds or flight changes. RELATED Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do. On Friday morning Hartsfield-Jackson was busy, but running smoothly. Wait times at the main checkpoint were about four minutes before 8 a.m.