How the FAA’s flight cuts are affecting Hartsfield-Jackson

Airlines have cut dozens of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to comply with federal regulators who called for capacity reductions amid the government shutdown.
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to cut traffic across 40 of the nation’s busiest airports starting Friday to maintain safety as air traffic controllers come under strain from working unpaid for weeks because of the shutdown.
Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport, Delta’s biggest hub and a vital connection point for the nation. Operations on Friday morning appeared normal with relatively short wait times through security.
At Atlanta’s airport, cancellations on Friday include flights to New York, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, among a number of other cities, according to FlightAware.com.
The Friday cancellations also include flights to smaller airports from Atlanta, including to Jacksonville, North Carolina; Springfield-Branson in Missouri and Shreveport, Louisiana, among others, FlightAware data show.
The FAAsaid the reductions would start at 4% Friday, increase to 6% Tuesday, 8% by next Thursday and 10% next Friday.
“My department has many responsibilities, but our number one job is safety. This isn’t about politics — it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a written statement. “It’s safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking.”