Business Flying for Thanksgiving? Here are tips for navigating Atlanta’s airport The AJC’s guide to what’s under construction and what to watch out for during your holiday travels. Travelers make their way through TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects to see 4 million travelers between Friday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 2. Many frequent flyers are accustomed to the world’s busiest airport. But for those who fly less frequently, change happens often.

Here’s our guide to what’s under construction and what to watch for if you’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday: A sign indicates a detour for restrooms at Hartsfield-Jackson airport earlier this year. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) South Terminal lane reductions Lane reductions of the South Terminal Parkway remain in place as construction nears completion of its massive new parking deck and administration building. The airport is “opening an additional lane exiting the South Terminal, which should improve vehicle flow,” the spokesman said.

Speaking of parking … The new, larger South parking deck hasn’t yet opened.

Live parking availability is posted on the airport’s website, separate from the airport’s numerous off-site parking options. Reservations can be made in advance. MARTA also remains an available option with rail service directly to the domestic terminal. A section of the South Terminal parking facility is shown under construction earlier this year. (Miguel Martinez / AJC) Restroom construction The airport’s ongoing, multiyear, multi-million-dollar rehabilitation of most of its restrooms will continue to impact travelers this holiday. According to an airport spokesman, the restrooms currently closed for renovation are those at the Domestic Terminal meet and greet area, those near gates T12 and T13, near gates C30 and across from gate F12.