Time traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D expansion

Look one way, and you’ll see the narrowest concourse at the airport, unable to handle bigger planes. On a busy day, it is arguably a trigger for those with claustrophobia.
Look to the other, and you’ll see the future. Bigger windows. Better lighting. More seating. Very big bathrooms.
A view of the newly-expanded gates at Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The $1.4 billion project is set to last until 2029, and is expanding a few gates at a time in order to limit airline disruption. (Emma Hurt/AJC)
The $1.4 billion project is being done in a modular way to limit how many gates Delta Air Lines loses access to at a time. The airline rejected a plan to speed up the project, at the expense of more gate space.
The process also means that while construction is still underway, passengers have the chance to glimpse the past and the future, at the same time.
A view of the older gates at Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The concourse has long been the airport's narrowest. The $1.4 billion project is set to last until 2029, and is expanding a few gates at a time in order to limit airline disruption. (Emma Hurt/AJC)
The next batch of gates will reopen in September. After the north side, will come the south. The project is set to last until 2029.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday the airline brought the idea to the airport years ago. “It was such a well-positioned, small facility with a need to continue to put a big investment,” he said.
The majority of the costs will fall to Delta, he said, as the airport’s majority carrier.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
