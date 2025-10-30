Business Juiced by data centers, Georgia Power parent company’s profits have jumped Southern Co.’s third quarter earnings report comes with voting for two seats on Georgia’s state utility regulator underway. Southern Co.’s earnings show Georgia Power is already the utility giant’s most profitable division. Georgia Power earned $1.25 billion in the third quarter this year, up almost 19% from the same period a year ago. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023)

Atlanta-based Southern Co., the parent of Georgia Power, saw profits climb 11.5% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, the utility and energy conglomerate announced Thursday. Southern earned $1.71 billion between July and the end of September, up from $1.54 billion during the same months last year. The company’s third quarter revenues also rose about 7.6% compared to 2024.

The company attributed the increases to higher revenues from its investor-owned utilities, like Georgia Power. Data center power usage jumped 17% across Southern’s electric service territory — which includes Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi — and said it gained 12,000 new customers during the quarter, well above historic norms, according to the company. RELATED Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed. Southern’s year-to-date profits are also outpacing last year’s. The company has earned $3.93 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $3.87 billion over the same time in 2024. Chris Womack, Southern’s president and CEO, said the company’s “performance comes as the momentum around electric demand growth opportunities and interest in our service territories continue to build.”

There’s been a proliferation of data centers across the Southeast in recent years, but no market for the server-packed warehouses has been hotter than metro Atlanta.

To meet their huge electricity demands, Georgia Power is seeking state regulators’ approval to add 10,000 megawatts of new power generation capacity in the span of roughly five years. The historic build out will cost billions — which could benefit Georgia Power and Southern’s shareholders, who earn a return on the utility’s investments. RELATED Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say But there’s concern about whether non-data center customers will end up paying more for electricity as a result. Georgia Power’s residential customers have already seen their bills jump sharply since the start of 2023, the result of six rate increases approved by members of the Georgia Public Service Commission. The PSC recently approved a three-year freeze on base rates to allow it to collect its storm repair costs from customers, almost all of which were caused by Hurricane Helene. The company has called the September 2024 hurricane the most destructive storm in its history. But it’s possible bills could go up again soon. Georgia Power executives have said the storm’s costs — along with an outstanding balance for fuel used at the company’s power plants — could actually push some customers’ bills down next year. Their argument is that by spreading out costs to large electricity users like data centers, it will reduce the burden on other customers.