Business Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out ‘We represent Delta, at all times, in any forum,’ its CEO wrote in a memo about employee suspensions. Mathew Palmer, a former Delta Air Lines employee, at his home in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Palmer was fired less than two weeks after writing a post on social media about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Delta Air Lines sees social media posts like the one Mathew Palmer wrote on Sept. 10, 2025, as unacceptable. But Palmer, a longtime flight attendant who sees himself as a Delta loyalist, can’t accept how he was fired for it. He was notified of his suspension by the Atlanta-based airline the day after writing a Facebook post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “Charlie Kirk is dead. Good riddance,” it read. Palmer was terminated less than two weeks later. He is one of an undisclosed number of Delta employees affected by the company’s fast and public response to Kirk-related posts, outlined in a companywide memo from CEO Ed Bastian sent two days after Kirk’s killing. But Palmer, a longtime flight attendant who sees himself as a Delta loyalist, can’t accept how he was fired for it. He was notified of his suspension by the Atlanta-based airline the day after writing a Facebook post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “Charlie Kirk is dead. Good riddance,” it read. Palmer was terminated less than two weeks later. He is one of an undisclosed number of Delta employees affected by the company’s fast and public response to Kirk-related posts, outlined in a companywide memo from CEO Ed Bastian sent two days after Kirk’s killing.

RELATED Delta suspends employees for social posts related to Charlie Kirk’s killing Employees were immediately suspended pending investigations of content that “went well beyond healthy, respectful debate,” Bastian wrote. “Remember that we represent Delta, at all times, in any forum,” Bastian wrote. ”It’s essential that we act in ways that uphold our shared values and the human connection that defines us.” “Remember that we represent Delta, at all times, in any forum,” Bastian wrote. ”It’s essential that we act in ways that uphold our shared values and the human connection that defines us.” Mathew Palmer, a former Delta Air Lines employee, holds his name tag at his home in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. He was a flight attendant for the company for nearly 18 years before being dismissed because of a social media post about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Natrice Miller/AJC) This episode has laid bare institutions’ ability to police speech among their workers, across the country. Entities including corporations, schools and the military have disciplined employees for social media regarding Kirk’s killing. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air, then reinstated, after his own comments about Kirk. Vice President JD Vance urged people to report posts to employers. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said American Airlines pilots suspended over the issue should be fired. Palmer said he doesn’t regret his post given Kirk’s past comments, including about gay men like him. But he said he’s speaking out because of how his firing happened. His only chance to explain himself was a written statement, he said. After that he only received notice of his termination. “I felt betrayed,” Palmer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “ Not because of who I was or what I did, but I wasn’t given an opportunity to explain where I was coming from.” It doesn’t align, he said, with the values of the company he’s been representing — and defending for years. Palmer wasn’t just a Delta flight attendant. He was a trained brand ambassador. This episode has laid bare institutions’ ability to police speech among their workers, across the country. Entities including corporations, schools and the military have disciplined employees for social media regarding Kirk’s killing. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air, then reinstated, after his own comments about Kirk. Vice President JD Vance urged people to report posts to employers. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said American Airlines pilots suspended over the issue should be fired. Palmer said he doesn’t regret his post given Kirk’s past comments, including about gay men like him. But he said he’s speaking out because of how his firing happened. His only chance to explain himself was a written statement, he said. After that he only received notice of his termination. “I felt betrayed,” Palmer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “ Not because of who I was or what I did, but I wasn’t given an opportunity to explain where I was coming from.” It doesn’t align, he said, with the values of the company he’s been representing — and defending for years. Palmer wasn’t just a Delta flight attendant. He was a trained brand ambassador.

‘I thought Delta listened’ Palmer’s Atlanta apartment is littered with evidence of his nearly 18 years at Delta. Palmer’s Atlanta apartment is littered with evidence of his nearly 18 years at Delta.

There’s a vintage Delta sign in his kitchen rescued from an employee lounge under renovation. A model Delta Atlanta Olympics plane perched above a cabinet. A huge world map by the front door, dotted with pins marking the countries he has visited. “There’s no reason I should have been to all these places,” Palmer said. Before joining Delta at age 27, he had never been out of the country. “(Delta) afforded me much more than a poor boy from Sale City, Georgia, who grew up in a trailer could ever afford. And I am more than grateful. Genuinely grateful.” “There’s no reason I should have been to all these places,” Palmer said. Before joining Delta at age 27, he had never been out of the country. “(Delta) afforded me much more than a poor boy from Sale City, Georgia, who grew up in a trailer could ever afford. And I am more than grateful. Genuinely grateful.” Mathew Palmer, a former Delta Air Lines employee, displays the collection of Delta pins he accumulated during his time with the company at his home in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Some of those feature his prior anti-union advocacy among Delta. He acknowledges the advantage union protection might have offered him, after he was terminated for a social media post regarding Charlie Kirk's killing. (Natrice Miller/AJC) He served as a Delta government affairs representative in Washington, D.C., and in leadership roles in its LGBTQ employee resource group. And he was a founding voice in the employee-led campaign against flight attendant unionization, even testifying about the effort in Congress in 2011. He served as a Delta government affairs representative in Washington, D.C., and in leadership roles in its LGBTQ employee resource group. And he was a founding voice in the employee-led campaign against flight attendant unionization, even testifying about the effort in Congress in 2011. “Delta normally listens, which is one of the reasons I advocated against the union,” Palmer said.

“I didn’t think you needed a union, because I thought Delta listened.” “I didn’t think you needed a union, because I thought Delta listened.” This process, however, involved little listening and seemed subjective and haphazard, he said. “What I saw was Delta is, in fact, a corporation, and your voice is as good as it is, as long as it is good to them,” Palmer said. In response to questions about criticism of the terminations, Bastian said, “I could not disagree more vehemently. We’ve been crystal clear on our social media policies, our code of conduct, which we hold all of our employees to.” Delta’s 15-page social media policy warns employees, contractors and retirees that even private posts can be shared and traced back to Delta. “Our guiding principles make it clear that Delta does not tolerate hateful acts, discriminatory language or content that harasses or mistreats others in any forum,” it states. Bastian told the AJC, “We respect people’s views and freedom of speech.” “There’s a line that you cross, particularly as a Delta employee, as a representative of Delta, that got into glorifying violence, which is unacceptable at any level.” A Delta spokesperson declined to comment further for this article. “What I saw was Delta is, in fact, a corporation, and your voice is as good as it is, as long as it is good to them,” Palmer said. In response to questions about criticism of the terminations, Bastian said, “I could not disagree more vehemently. We’ve been crystal clear on our social media policies, our code of conduct, which we hold all of our employees to.” Delta’s 15-page social media policy warns employees, contractors and retirees that even private posts can be shared and traced back to Delta. “Our guiding principles make it clear that Delta does not tolerate hateful acts, discriminatory language or content that harasses or mistreats others in any forum,” it states. Bastian told the AJC, “We respect people’s views and freedom of speech.” “There’s a line that you cross, particularly as a Delta employee, as a representative of Delta, that got into glorifying violence, which is unacceptable at any level.” A Delta spokesperson declined to comment further for this article. Deepa Das Acevedo, an employment law professor at Emory University, said employers across industries “are clamping down on employee speech, even when that speech is off duty and even when it’s fully legal.” “This is particularly visible right now, but it’s not new,” she said.

In most states, including Georgia, most private employers are “entitled to do this” for at-will employees, she said. “Our laws allow employers to own employee speech, 24/7.” In most states, including Georgia, most private employers are “entitled to do this” for at-will employees, she said. “Our laws allow employers to own employee speech, 24/7.” Mathew Palmer took part in an anti-union protest during unionization meetings in 2009. He was among the founding voices of the campaign against unionization of Delta flight attendants. (AJC file photo) ‘No conversation’ The Facebook post was up for less than an hour, Palmer said. But it was quickly screenshotted and shared, mostly by angry acquaintances and current and former colleagues. Re-posts identified him as a Delta flight attendant, which his Facebook profile did not disclose. Some sent the post to management, he said. Demands for his firing started to flow in via comments and direct messages. So did death threats, he said. Palmer took the post down and in two subsequent ones tried to make his case for nuance. “Good riddance is to the line of thinking this foul man had,” Palmer wrote. “And for the record, this is my opinion, maybe opposite of your own, but my right, nonetheless … I have never supported violence and do not still. To interpret my comment as such is a stretch.” But it was quickly screenshotted and shared, mostly by angry acquaintances and current and former colleagues. Re-posts identified him as a Delta flight attendant, which his Facebook profile did not disclose. Some sent the post to management, he said. Demands for his firing started to flow in via comments and direct messages. So did death threats, he said. Palmer took the post down and in two subsequent ones tried to make his case for nuance. “Good riddance is to the line of thinking this foul man had,” Palmer wrote. “And for the record, this is my opinion, maybe opposite of your own, but my right, nonetheless … I have never supported violence and do not still. To interpret my comment as such is a stretch.” He said he was a frequent listener to Kirk’s podcast. “I enjoyed his way of debate. I did not always agree with him.”

Before last month, Palmer said he thought Delta was “a brand that would support the theater of thought. That we could have … respectful conversations about uncomfortable things." After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Delta implemented listening sessions to allow “our Black employees to have complicated conversations with leaders about what they were experiencing at work,” Palmer said. After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Delta implemented listening sessions to allow “our Black employees to have complicated conversations with leaders about what they were experiencing at work,” Palmer said. But in this current situation, he said, there was “no conversation.” “This is different than I’ve ever seen Delta operate before.” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian speaks during a panel discussion with Ricky Smith, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, moderated by AJC reporter Emma Hurt at the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Palmer said he had been proud to work for a company that stood up for what’s “right,” even when it wasn’t popular. He saw it repeatedly support LGBTQ employees, including raising the Pride flag at Delta headquarters. When the airline ended its corporate discount for the National Rifle Association in 2018 and withstood immense Republican pressure as a result, Palmer said Bastian “was brave enough to say … ‘Our values are not for sale.’” Today, Palmer alleges, “our values currently are up for barter, it appears. And in my opinion, I question, is it from the administration?” Palmer said he had been proud to work for a company that stood up for what’s “right,” even when it wasn’t popular. He saw it repeatedly support LGBTQ employees, including raising the Pride flag at Delta headquarters. When the airline ended its corporate discount for the National Rifle Association in 2018 and withstood immense Republican pressure as a result, Palmer said Bastian “was brave enough to say … ‘Our values are not for sale.’” Today, Palmer alleges, “our values currently are up for barter, it appears. And in my opinion, I question, is it from the administration?” Bastian told the AJC the situation “has not had anything to do with the Trump administration. It’s 100% our view and how we’ve managed it in the past.” Employee social media content is something the company is “constantly aware of,” he said, noting they have had multiple prior terminations for social media policy violations. In one prominent example, a high profile flight attendant was fired in 2020 for scrutinized posts about race. In one prominent example, a high profile flight attendant was fired in 2020 for scrutinized posts about race. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, chants during a Delta Air Lines pro-union flight attendants rally on Thursday, March 25, 2023, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Delta employees including flight attendants and pilots as well as other pro-union organizers rallied outside of the airport's south terminal. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)

‘A bad precedent to set’ Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said union organizers began hearing from suspended employees — including Palmer — almost immediately. Delta declined to answer questions about how many employees have been suspended or terminated. AFA has heard from dozens, Nelson said, though they worry it’s “significantly underreported.” AFA, which represents flight attendants at Delta’s peer carriers, has been working to unionize the Atlanta airline’s flight attendants for decades, despite three past failed votes. While its unionized carriers also have dealt with Kirk-related social media posts, Delta stands out. Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said union organizers began hearing from suspended employees — including Palmer — almost immediately. Delta declined to answer questions about how many employees have been suspended or terminated. AFA has heard from dozens, Nelson said, though they worry it’s “significantly underreported.” AFA, which represents flight attendants at Delta’s peer carriers, has been working to unionize the Atlanta airline’s flight attendants for decades, despite three past failed votes. While its unionized carriers also have dealt with Kirk-related social media posts, Delta stands out. “We are not hearing about this as an ongoing issue at any other airline,” she said. “And that, I believe, is because of the way it has been approached.” Rather than a “deliberative approach” with dialogue, where everyone “understands that they’ve been heard” and tension is de-escalated in the process, Nelson said Delta rapidly made discipline decisions. In most union contracts, she said, there is an explicit discipline grievance process. AFA estimates that it can take anywhere from 30 days to a few years. Rather than a “deliberative approach” with dialogue, where everyone “understands that they’ve been heard” and tension is de-escalated in the process, Nelson said Delta rapidly made discipline decisions. In most union contracts, she said, there is an explicit discipline grievance process. AFA estimates that it can take anywhere from 30 days to a few years. Union members are often paid pending an investigation, they are entitled to a union representative and at times a neutral mediator, she said. That’s more along the lines of what’s happening for Delta’s unionized pilots.

As of Monday, the Delta chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association said it hadn’t been notified of any discipline decisions about pilots for social media content. As of Monday, the Delta chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association said it hadn’t been notified of any discipline decisions about pilots for social media content. Their contract includes “due process rights” and “a grievance-arbitration procedure to have a neutral party hear and decide any discipline,” Karen Miller, spokesperson for the union told the AJC in a statement. Delta flight attendants chant during pro-union flight attendants rally on Thursday, March 25, 2023, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Association of Flight Attendants has been working to unionize Delta for decades, despite three past failed votes. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC) Nelson sent a letter to Bastian last month urging him to reinstate affected employees and start slower investigative processes. Nelson sent a letter to Bastian last month urging him to reinstate affected employees and start slower investigative processes. She told the AJC she “made clear that we believe this is a bad move for Delta. It’s a bad precedent to set. And it also inflames tensions.”