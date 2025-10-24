Delta will be first U.S. airline to launch direct Riyadh flights next fall

Delta CEO Ed Bastian (center), appears alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right), and Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director and CEO Anna Roach at the ARC State of the Region event on October 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Courtesy of the Atlanta Regional Commission)

It will also re-launch an Atlanta route to Tel Aviv in the spring.

The company also plans to re-launch flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel this spring, he said.

Delta Air Lines will launch its anticipated direct service to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Atlanta next fall, CEO Ed Bastian announced Friday.

“The first U.S. airline to go direct, connecting our country to Saudi Arabia,” he said at an Atlanta Regional Commission event. “It’s going to be fascinating.”

Saudi Arabia has been in Delta’s sights in recent years. In 2024 the Atlanta-based airline signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Riyadh Air, a Saudi Arabian airline startup created by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.