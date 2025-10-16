CNN reveals launch date, prices for new streaming service

Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024. CNN will launch a new premium subscription Oct. 28. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery/TNS 2024)

The media organization bills the tier as a centralized destination for all of CNN’s reporting.

On Oct. 28, the Atlanta-founded media organization will launch a new “All Access” subscription tier for $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. Subscribers who sign up for an annual plan by Jan. 5 will receive a price of $41.99 for the first year.

Months after confirming its plans to launch a new premium subscription offering , CNN has announced more details.

In a news release, CNN is billing the tier as the “most complete way to experience CNN within its existing suite of digital products across web, mobile and connected TV apps.”

It's a centralized destination for all of the organization's reporting, including multiple livestream channels, hours of content in the CNN Originals library, new episodes of original series the day after their television airing and new on-demand programming. The full schedule and content offering was not disclosed, but it will be available at launch. Earlier this year, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed organization announced plans to launch a new offering designed to reach consumers as its traditional television revenues decline and households do away with cable. Further details were scarce, aside from the fact that it would build off the existing subscription product CNN launched last October, which allows users to access CNN.com articles and subscriber-only content for $3.99 per month.

“It’s an essential step in CNN’s evolution as we work to give audiences the complete CNN experience in a format that reflects how audiences engage with the news today,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide’s Executive Vice President of Digital Products and Services, in the news release.