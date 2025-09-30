Trade rebounds sharply at Georgia’s ports after tariff-related disruption

Georgia Ports’ Lynch predicted earlier this year that Savannah and other big ports would fare well once the trade disruption ended.

“It’s about economies of scale,” Lynch said during an interview in July. “The cost of these ships per day are extensive. As they can reduce port calls, they can use the vessels more efficiently.”

Another pending advantage for bigger ports is a tariff on goods delivered via China-made ships and operated by Chinese crews. That tariff is scheduled to take effect Oct. 15, and carriers are responding by consolidating U.S.-bound goods onto non-Chinese ships that concentrate their itineraries on major ports.

While container trade is a bright spot for the ports authority, other business is sagging.

The trade war continues to put pressure on autos and other wheeled and tracked vehicles. Brunswick, the nation’s busiest auto terminal, saw business fall 14% year-over-year in August and is off 12% through the first two months of the fiscal year.

