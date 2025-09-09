It’s ‘exciting to be in Atlanta,’ Etihad Airways CEO says

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, recently visited his newest U.S. market in Atlanta. The company launched Atlanta's first nonstop route to Abu Dhabi in July and will move to daily service in November. (Courtesy of Etihad Airways)

The company recently jumped into the AI ticket pricing game, its top executive told the AJC.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves was recently in Atlanta to check in on his newest U.S. market and sat down with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss the company’s network transformation, its strategy and a new contract to test AI-empowered ticket pricing.

After the July launch with four flights per week, it will move to daily flights in November.

A few months ago, Etihad Airways became the newest airline to fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

U.S. carriers, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, have also struggled to serve India given Russian airspace restrictions. Delta and its partners recently announced a new agreement with Indian airline IndiGo.

Metro Atlanta’s Asian community has more than doubled in the past two decades, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission . People of Indian origin make up more than a third of that population — the largest group.

Etihad has not been shy about noting that Atlanta’s Indian-American population was a big draw for its new Georgia route.

“Etihad has become the No. 1 in market share from India to Europe and from India to the U.S. because we redid the network,” he said.

“If you want to come today from Atlanta to Colombo (Sri Lanka), we’re the shortest flight possible. If you want to go to Mumbai (India) from here, best connection. 17 hours,” he pointed out.

Adding new routes to destinations including Atlanta, its fifth American destination, and Charlotte — which launches next year — is part of it.

“It’s exciting to be in Atlanta,” he said. The company has been on a multiyear network restructure to boost connectivity through its hub in Abu Dhabi by increasing frequency to key markets and expanding others.

In a recent interview, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the AJC that India is still on the list of destinations where the company hopes “to be launching direct service real soon out of Atlanta.”

Neves said there is space for many airlines to increase service to the subcontinent. “India is underserved today,” he said. “We need more.”

When it comes to competition from its now Atlanta airport peer, Delta, Neves said he has felt none. He said they are grateful for the airport’s willingness to open up gate space for them.

"We're in a different market. ... There is space for everyone. And we're trying to do something our competition don't do," he said.

“If I were flying to (Delta hub) Amsterdam, different story.”