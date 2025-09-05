Bird flu found in metro Atlanta backyard flock

New cases occurred in a mixed flock of turkey, geese and chickens in Henry County.

On Aug. 29, the owners reported “increased mortality” in their flock to the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The GDA said it responded and received a confirmed, positive test for H5N1 on Sept. 3.

Georgia’s powerhouse poultry industry has fared better than in many other states, but there have been cases in commercial poultry facilities this year. In January, the virus infiltrated chicken houses in northeast Georgia’s Elbert County . The infections led to the culling of around 175,000 chickens to contain the virus.

The detection is the second case in a backyard flock this year in Georgia and the first confirmed since January, USDA data shows.

The culprit is the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which has ravaged wild birds, commercial poultry and some mammal species across the U.S. since 2022. To date, more than 175 million birds have been affected nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

A backyard flock of birds in metro Atlanta has tested positive for a highly contagious strain of bird flu, Georgia agriculture officials announced Friday.

To prevent further spread, the agency said it culled all remaining birds on the premises, a mix of about 45 turkey, geese and chickens. The GDA team also cleaned and disinfected the area.

The GDA believes the flock was likely infected by exposure to wild birds. There have been sporadic cases in wild birds in Georgia since the outbreak began more than three years ago, mostly in waterfowl, vultures and bald eagles, USDA tracking data shows.

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper praised the agency’s response and urged all flock owners to “closely monitor the health of their birds and immediately report any suspected illness.”

Last year, a string of developments led to concern from some animal and public health officials that the virus was mutating in ways that could allow it to spread more efficiently to mammals, including humans.