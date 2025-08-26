Chick-fil-A orders up international expansion. Here’s where it’s headed.

Chick-fil-A is bringing its crispy chicken sandwiches to Europe and Asia.
The College Park-based chain said Tuesday it will launch new restaurants in the United Kingdom and Singapore later this year. The restaurants will be run by owner-operators born and raised in the countries they serve, Chick-fil-A said.
In the UK, Chick-fil-A will launch a restaurant this fall in Leeds, a city located in West Yorkshire, England. It’s part of a $100 million investment to open five restaurants in two years. Chick-fil-A is also targeting Belfast, in Northern Ireland, as well as locations in Liverpool and London, the company said last year.
A Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive-thru. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)
Chick-fil-A on Tuesday declined to offer additional details on the new restaurants, such as what the menus would be like in the UKand Singapore.
Chick-fil-A currently has more than 3,000 restaurants in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. It also opened licensed locations earlier this year in Northern Ireland, meaning the restaurants are run by an outside food service provider and not a franchisee.
With systemwide sales of nearly $23 billion in 2024, Chick-fil-A is the third-largest chain restaurant in the U.S., behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks, according to market research firm Technomic.
But it’s somewhat of a newbie to global expansion, Technomic said, especially among other leading U.S. chicken chains.
For example, KFC has almost 29,000 locations outside the U.S. and Popeyes has more than 1,900, the firm said.
Chick-fil-A has dabbled abroad. During the 1990s, it launched an expansion in South Africa that lasted five years. In 2019, Chick-fil-A opened a London-area restaurant but it closed after local protests by LGBTQ+ rights group. That same year, it began to expand in Canada.
Cathy in 2023 told the Wall Street Journal the company’s push for international expansion was not because of a lack of opportunity in the U.S.
“We feel like it’s time to continue to innovate and try and test how we will do in international markets so that we can learn,” he told the Journal.