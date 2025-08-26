Business Chick-fil-A orders up international expansion. Here’s where it’s headed. The chicken chain will enter new overseas markets where competitors like KFC dominate. Chick-fil-A said Tuesday new restaurants will open in Great Britain and Singapore this year as part of its international expansion. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is bringing its crispy chicken sandwiches to Europe and Asia. The College Park-based chain said Tuesday it will launch new restaurants in the United Kingdom and Singapore later this year. The restaurants will be run by owner-operators born and raised in the countries they serve, Chick-fil-A said.

Two years ago, the company announced a $1 billion international expansion, with the goal of entering five overseas markets by 2030. “Expanding in both Europe and Asia is a meaningful milestone for Chick-fil-A,” CEO Andrew Cathy said in a prepared statement. Chick-fil-A plans huge overseas expansion In the UK, Chick-fil-A will launch a restaurant this fall in Leeds, a city located in West Yorkshire, England. It’s part of a $100 million investment to open five restaurants in two years. Chick-fil-A is also targeting Belfast, in Northern Ireland, as well as locations in Liverpool and London, the company said last year. In Singapore, Chick-fil-A said it will open late this year, as the start of a 10-year, $75 million investment in the city-state.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive-thru. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A on Tuesday declined to offer additional details on the new restaurants, such as what the menus would be like in the UK and Singapore. Chick-fil-A currently has more than 3,000 restaurants in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. It also opened licensed locations earlier this year in Northern Ireland, meaning the restaurants are run by an outside food service provider and not a franchisee. Chick-fil-A retains top honors in fast-food survey With systemwide sales of nearly $23 billion in 2024, Chick-fil-A is the third-largest chain restaurant in the U.S., behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks, according to market research firm Technomic. But it’s somewhat of a newbie to global expansion, Technomic said, especially among other leading U.S. chicken chains. For example, KFC has almost 29,000 locations outside the U.S. and Popeyes has more than 1,900, the firm said.