Do Atlanta-based companies close for Juneteenth or give their employees a paid day off? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked around to find out.
Juneteenth, or June 19, celebrates the day in 1865 when U.S. troops entered Galveston, Texas, to put a stop to the slavery that had continued following both the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War.
Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021 by former President Joe Biden. States officially recognized the holiday over a span of years, starting with Texas in 1980. Georgia lagged behind the federal government; Gov. Brian Kemp made Juneteenth a state holiday in 2022.
This year, the date falls on the third Thursday in June.
While government officials, now at both the federal and state levels, will get the Thursday off, private companies are not required to make Juneteenth a holiday.
Chick-fil-A: This Southern staple based in College Park defaults to being open on Juneteenth, but its website does note that individual franchise owner-operators have the discretion to decide whether to celebrate various holidays and observances — except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, when all locations are closed.
Home Depot: All stores and offices will be open, but employees working will receive overtime pay, as they do on all federal holidays at the Vinings-based home improvement retailer.
Delta Air Lines: Offices of the Atlanta-based airline will be open on Juneteenth, but the company offers two yearly floating holiday options that “give employees flexibility to observe a holiday of personal importance to them throughout the year,” a Delta spokesperson said.
The airline is also observing the holiday in other ways. On June 18, 150 Delta volunteers will pack meal kits for food-insecure local families, seniors and individuals as part of a partnership with Hands On Atlanta and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Delta volunteers will also be participating in a New York Cares Juneteenth Read & Craft event, where they will read themed books and work with students on a craft.
Aflac: The insurance company based in Columbus, Georgia, is closed, and all employees have the day off. A company spokesperson also stated via email:
“In addition to giving our employees the day off to commemorate this federal holiday, some of our employees will volunteer at local Juneteenth related events. Aflac will conduct an optional Juneteenth observance next week for interested employees, including a guest speaker to discuss the historical significance of the day. We will also share stories on our intranet about the relevance of Juneteenth and the historic importance of this federal holiday.”
UPS: Sandy Springs-based UPS is not closed on Juneteenth. Store locations will be open, and pickup and delivery services will be available.
Truist: While not headquartered in Atlanta, most in the metro area are familiar with the company at least through Truist Park. Charlotte-based Truist was formed through the merger of Atlanta-based SunTrust and BB&T. According to the company website, they generally follow the federal holiday schedule, and all employees working 20 hours or more are eligible for paid holidays, including Juneteenth.
Coca-Cola: The World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta will be open, but the Coca-Cola Credit Union will be closed on Juneteenth.
Georgia Aquarium: The aquarium is open 365 days a year and, as such, will be open June 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., with entry ending at 8:30 p.m.
Six Flags: Six Flags Over Georgia will be open for regular hours on Juneteenth, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The day will include a Juneteenth celebration with games, a live DJ, R&B bingo and prizes at JB’s Sports Bar & Grille.
Some companies did not respond to multiple requests for comment or have clear information on their websites, including Invesco and Zaxby’s. Coca-Cola did not respond to requests for information regarding non-credit union or World of Coca-Cola employees.
According to previous AJC reporting, multiple Atlanta-based companies allow employees to take Juneteenth as one of their “floating holidays” or personal time off, paid days off that are selected by the worker. Among those are Chick-fil-A, Coca-Cola, UPS and Cox Enterprises, which owns the AJC.
