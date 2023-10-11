WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening

By
1 hour ago
Metro Atlanta’s dry spell is finally coming to an end with widespread showers moving in Wednesday evening, making for a soggy ride home from work.

A tropical system is bringing in the rain from the Gulf of Mexico, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. A few scattered showers will start moving into the area by the afternoon and will blanket the area by about 5 p.m., she said.

“This will continue through the night tonight clearing on out of here by our Thursday morning,” Kramlich said.

In fact, showers should be sticking with us through the end of the week, which is welcomed because the past several weeks have been very dry, she said.

“It has been a very dry October,” she said. “We have barely even received any rain since the beginning of the month. We should be averaging now just a little bit over an inch. We definitely have the chance to (catch up) as we go into our Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

Temperatures Wednesday won’t be quite as high as yesterday, which saw a high of 83 degrees in the city. Today, the high will top out at 74 degrees. It’ll cool down into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday before warming back up to around 77 on Saturday. Milder conditions should return Sunday and stay in the mid to upper 60s through the first half of next week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

CDC turns to Conference of National Black Churches for help with COVID vaccine
