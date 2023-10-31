TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Trick-or-treating this evening? Pack a coat

After several abnormally warm days, including an exceptionally late-October 85-degree day Monday, the summerlike air just couldn’t hang on for one more day. “That’s more like Labor Day temperatures ... you know that wasn’t going to last this time of year,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Tuesday morning is starting off in the low 50s — 10 to 15 degrees cooler than it was yesterday morning, and it won’t get much warmer than that. Temperatures will still be in the 50s and upper 40s for trick-or-treat time, Monahan said. The good news is there is no rain brewing this evening, though there is a slight chance for some sprinkles earlier in the day.

Those temperatures quickly fall even further as night falls. A freeze warning will go into effect around 2 a.m. Wednesday and stay in place until about 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 degrees are expected in the northeast Georgia mountains with subfreezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible just north of the metro.

Here in the city, Wednesday morning is expected to start off at around 34 degrees, Monahan said.

“So make those plans now to make sure your pets have a nice warm place to be, cover up or bring in those cold-sensitive plants, and go find that heavy winter coat,” he said. “You’re going to need it tomorrow morning.”

We’ll see lows in the 30s again on Thursday, but it won’t stay super cold for long. Lows will stay in the 40s for the rest of the week and early next week, and highs will climb back into the 60s on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, we should see at least one more 70-degree day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

