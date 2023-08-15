TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Not as hot with afternoon storms possible

It’s still hot in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, but thanks to lower humidity, it won’t feel as bad as yesterday’s sweltering triple-digit heat.

A cold front is ushering in slightly cooler air and humidity that should keep highs in the lower 90s today, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Feel-like temperatures will still be in the mid-to-upper 90s, but that is still better than yesterday’s heat indices that reached up to 110 degrees in some areas.

As can be expected, the cold front will push in a line of showers and storms later this afternoon. Those storms could increase in strength as they reach areas to the south and east of the metro, putting those areas — Athens, Eatonton, Griffin and Thomaston — under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, Monahan said.

Closer to the city, though, things should stay mostly dry, at least until the evening commute.

Tomorrow morning, however, is going to feel very different, Monahan said.

“The humidity is going to drop. The air is going to be a bit cooler,” he said.

Temperatures will be in the 60s ahead of daybreak on Wednesday, and the high will top-out around 88 degrees.

“That’s gonna be the theme the next several days,” Monahan said. “Lots of sunshine, lower humidity. It’s still going to be hot, but it’s going to feel a lot better.”

