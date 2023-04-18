TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta is headed for the 80s under a sunny sky

Lots of sunshine in the forecast Tuesday will push temperatures in Atlanta well above average and into the 80s this afternoon.
According to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan, it will be the first of many 80-degree days this week as sunny, dry conditions prevail. There is no rain in the forecast until Saturday.
“Let’s take everything that was great about yesterday — that’s the sunshine and those mild temperatures —and make it that much better,” Monahan said.
Temperatures are in the 40s across metro Atlanta to start the day, but Monahan said the sun will quickly take care of the chill in the air. What is starting as jacket and sweatshirt weather will become shorts and T-shirt weather by this afternoon.
“For the outdoor plans, we’re looking great,” Monahan said. “Warm and sunny weather for today, tomorrow, and also on Thursday as well. We’ll kick a few more clouds our way Thursday, but still looking pretty good.”
Temperatures will climb by midweek as the jet stream to the north pulls farther away from the region, he said. By Thursday, Monahan is calling for a high of 84 degrees in Atlanta.
All this dry and warm weather has the potential to exacerbate pollen levels, but with Atlanta past the peak of pollen season, numbers aren’t expected to soar. Monday’s pollen count was above 1,000 for the first time in eight days, and tree pollens are still the primary contributors, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.
Cooler and wetter weather is on the way this weekend. A 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday will knock highs back into the 70s, according to Channel 2, and temperatures are not expected to leave the 60s on Sunday as the rain sticks around.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
