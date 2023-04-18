TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta is headed for the 80s under a sunny sky

Temperatures will climb by midweek as the jet stream to the north pulls farther away from the region, he said. By Thursday, Monahan is calling for a high of 84 degrees in Atlanta.

All this dry and warm weather has the potential to exacerbate pollen levels, but with Atlanta past the peak of pollen season, numbers aren’t expected to soar. Monday’s pollen count was above 1,000 for the first time in eight days, and tree pollens are still the primary contributors, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Cooler and wetter weather is on the way this weekend. A 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday will knock highs back into the 70s, according to Channel 2, and temperatures are not expected to leave the 60s on Sunday as the rain sticks around.

