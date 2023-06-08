THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Still hazy with lower heat, humidity in store

A cold front making its way through metro Atlanta on Thursday is bringing temperatures down and drying things out.

“Later today as the breeze comes up, the humidity is going to drop, and that’s going to bring in some drier air for us across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The high temperature will stay in the low 80s and then cool down into the 70s toward the evening, a welcomed change after a row of near 90-degree days. But summer is less than two weeks away, so get ready for more heat coming soon.

Canadian wildfire haze is still drifting south today, too.

“While the smoke won’t be thick enough to smell it here, you are going to see it,” Monahan said.

Friday’s forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with no rain in sight and a high in the mid-80s. Temperatures bump up again to near 90 degrees for the weekend, which will stay dry until Sunday, when a few scattered thunderstorms are likely.

