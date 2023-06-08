X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Still hazy with lower heat, humidity in store

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

A cold front making its way through metro Atlanta on Thursday is bringing temperatures down and drying things out.

“Later today as the breeze comes up, the humidity is going to drop, and that’s going to bring in some drier air for us across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The high temperature will stay in the low 80s and then cool down into the 70s toward the evening, a welcomed change after a row of near 90-degree days. But summer is less than two weeks away, so get ready for more heat coming soon.

Canadian wildfire haze is still drifting south today, too.

“While the smoke won’t be thick enough to smell it here, you are going to see it,” Monahan said.

ExploreIf you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame

Friday’s forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with no rain in sight and a high in the mid-80s. Temperatures bump up again to near 90 degrees for the weekend, which will stay dry until Sunday, when a few scattered thunderstorms are likely.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

