SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Potential for wintry mix in metro Atlanta this weekend

Most of Saturday will be soggy and chilly, setting us up for some wintry mix in North Georgia this weekend.
An area of low pressure moving into Georgia from the south central region of the country on Saturday is bringing all the cold air. Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz described that system as cold air high up in the atmosphere.
While that moves across the South, Saturday morning will start off cloudy and with a few stray showers. Temperatures will be in the high 40s and there will be a slight breeze.
By about noon, showers will be more widespread, but still light to moderate. As the afternoon goes on, the rain will become stronger and continue sweeping north. Temperatures will remain in the high 40s and winds will start to pick up. Evening winds will be about 18 mph and continue overnight.
On Sunday, that system of low pressure and frigid air will be in Georgia. It’s what will bring the snow to the north and the wintry mix to some parts of the metro.
“What’s going to happen is we have very cold air high up in the atmosphere. But down near the ground, we’re going to be above freezing,” Nitz said.
The snow will fall, but as it gets into the lower levels of the atmosphere, it will melt away. No accumulation is expected in parts of metro Atlanta, where only a dusting of snow is projected.
“In the higher elevations of the North Georgia mountains, that’s where we have a greater potential for some accumulation,” Nitz said.
Up in the mountains, a total between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall could be seen.
After those chilly conditions on Sunday, temperatures will increase to above average once again. The rain is expected to return by Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution