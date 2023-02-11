SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Potential for wintry mix in metro Atlanta this weekend

“What’s going to happen is we have very cold air high up in the atmosphere. But down near the ground, we’re going to be above freezing,” Nitz said.

The snow will fall, but as it gets into the lower levels of the atmosphere, it will melt away. No accumulation is expected in parts of metro Atlanta, where only a dusting of snow is projected.

“In the higher elevations of the North Georgia mountains, that’s where we have a greater potential for some accumulation,” Nitz said.

Up in the mountains, a total between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall could be seen.

After those chilly conditions on Sunday, temperatures will increase to above average once again. The rain is expected to return by Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.