SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mix of sun, clouds for final weekend of spring

The final weekend of spring will be warm and mostly clear of rain, but that’s ahead of incoming storms and a dip in temperatures.

Saturday morning will be plenty warm in the low 70s around sunrise. A partly cloudy sky will set the tone for most of the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

It will get up to 88 degrees by the early afternoon, which is slightly above average for this time of year. If you’re considering heading outdoors for the several Juneteenth celebrations taking place in metro Atlanta this weekend, Saturday is the day to do it.

“We’re looking great Saturday and Sunday,” according to Monahan.

A slight chance of rain still remains on Saturday. A cold front moving into metro Atlanta overnight and Saturday morning will bring along a 30% chance for isolated storms. The cold front will stall across Middle Georgia around 1 p.m. and more isolated storms may pop up during the afternoon.

Rain chances continue into Sunday morning for Father’s Day, but the day is projected to be primarily cloudy. It will also be a slightly warmer day, with highs reaching up to 89 degrees.

We’ve seen several rainy days recently and we’ll see a few more this upcoming week. An upper-level area of low pressure moving from the north and into Georgia on Monday will bring widespread showers and storms. Below-average temperatures will also settle in starting on Juneteenth.

“Next week is going to be kind of a washout week for a lot of North Georgia,” Monahan said.

Summer officially begins Wednesday, when temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees.

