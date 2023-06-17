X

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mix of sun, clouds for final weekend of spring

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The final weekend of spring will be warm and mostly clear of rain, but that’s ahead of incoming storms and a dip in temperatures.

Saturday morning will be plenty warm in the low 70s around sunrise. A partly cloudy sky will set the tone for most of the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

It will get up to 88 degrees by the early afternoon, which is slightly above average for this time of year. If you’re considering heading outdoors for the several Juneteenth celebrations taking place in metro Atlanta this weekend, Saturday is the day to do it.

“We’re looking great Saturday and Sunday,” according to Monahan.

Explore15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth celebrations and Pride Weekend

A slight chance of rain still remains on Saturday. A cold front moving into metro Atlanta overnight and Saturday morning will bring along a 30% chance for isolated storms. The cold front will stall across Middle Georgia around 1 p.m. and more isolated storms may pop up during the afternoon.

Rain chances continue into Sunday morning for Father’s Day, but the day is projected to be primarily cloudy. It will also be a slightly warmer day, with highs reaching up to 89 degrees.

We’ve seen several rainy days recently and we’ll see a few more this upcoming week. An upper-level area of low pressure moving from the north and into Georgia on Monday will bring widespread showers and storms. Below-average temperatures will also settle in starting on Juneteenth.

“Next week is going to be kind of a washout week for a lot of North Georgia,” Monahan said.

Summer officially begins Wednesday, when temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: One of Plant Vogtle’s new nuclear units is delayed again1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

15-year-old seriously injured in shooting near DeKalb nursery school
3h ago

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change
4h ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
8h ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
8h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
6h ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy but mostly dry weather moving in for Father’s Day
14h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: More storms on the way, but severe weather risk remains low
Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top