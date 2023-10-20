FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Wet start, dry afternoon with ‘beautiful fall weekend’ ahead

Rain often spells traffic woes for the morning commute, but aside from the slowdowns, it’s much-needed moisture.

“October is typically our driest month of the year. This year has held true to form,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We are about half an inch or so below average so far for the month of October, and for a month that’s already on the drier side, a little bit of rain helps. Maybe the timing could be a little bit better, but it will take some of the showers out there early this morning.”

The downpours won’t last long, though. Any lingering rain clouds should clear out by the afternoon and conditions will turn breezy as a cold front passes over the region, bringing in dryer air with it and setting us up for a “beautiful fall weekend,” Monahan said.

While the air is feeling crisp in the 50s this morning, the sunshine will raise temperatures into the low 70s in the city this afternoon. On Saturday, temperatures will climb up to the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are in store for Sunday, though it might be just a touch cooler with a projected high back in the low 70s.

The mild and sunny trend will stick around at least for the first half of next week.

