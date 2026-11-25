Georgia Entertainment Scene AJC goes behind the scenes of Hulu’s ‘The Circle’ in Midtown Atlanta The reality show, previously on Netflix, is now shot almost in real time and features a blend of celebrities and civilians. Share Hulu's "The Circle" is shooting in November and December at an extended stay hotel in Midtown. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago

For more than five weeks, Hulu has taken over a seven-story extended stay hotel in Midtown Atlanta to film “The Circle,” a reality competition show made for the social media era and that previously aired on Netflix. Contestants on Season 8, which debuted last week, are currently ensconced in apartments at Dorsen Stay in Midtown. They cannot leave the building or see other players until they are booted out or pocket the $100,000 prize, with the finale airing Dec. 16. Unlike the Netflix version, which was entirely pretaped, this one is shot in near real time. This way, viewers can influence the game via weekly voting opportunities as the story unfolds over a span of several weeks.

Dominic "Chef Dom" DeAngelis of "Vanderpump Villa" shows off his apartment on Hulu's "The Circle," shot in Midtown Atlanta. He is catfishing as Lisa Vanderpump, so the apartment is decorated for her, not him, including a stuffed dog he calls Donut. (Rodney Ho/AJC) The production schedule is similar to Peacock’s “Love Island” and CBS’ “Big Brother,” with new episodes of “The Circle” airing at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Hulu and Disney+. “Being able to do something fast-turn is really exciting,” executive producer Jack Burgess said. “We were literally just talking about the energy it creates for the team. ‘The Circle’ was original conceived this way.” Indeed, he added, “Hulu wanted to give it an event feel and bring viewers into ‘The Circle.’ It has a really loyal audience.”

During the competition, the players can correspond with each other only via a voice-activated “Circle” app seen on their TVs. But not everyone is who they claim to be. Some contestants are secretly posing as other people, a tactic known as catfishing. The most notable catfisher is “Vanderpump Villa” cast member Dominic “chef Dom” DeAngelis, who is pretending to be dog-loving reality show staple Lisa Vanderpump.

Each week, the two most popular players voted by the group become “influencers” and decide who to “block” that week. New players will occasionally pop in to shake things up. Dorsen Stay, a seven-story extended stay hotel in Midtown, is home of "The Circle" on Hulu in November and December. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Hulu recently gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution access to several of the contestants in their temporary abodes, the control room and various nooks and crannies of the building, which the producers had previously used for Seasons 6 and 7 on Netflix. Each apartment has its own theme and name, with the design reflecting each contestant’s personality. Software designer Cyrus Irani’s place is dubbed “New York Loft,’ while social media influencer Justin Hinsley inhabits “Tokyo Modern.” And two women from Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” reside in “Miami Art Deco.”

To ensure they never accidentally run into — or even hear — one another, the show producers placed their apartments far apart. Although players spend a majority of their time stuck inside their one-bedroom units, crew members escort them to communal spaces, including a workout room, an art room and an outdoor terrace space that features a hot tub and a cold plunge.

The contestants of "The Circle" can spend time in the art room if accompanied by crew. (Rodney Ho/AJC) For the first time, the show’s cast includes celebrities alongside everyday contestants. Hulu also introduced a new host, social media influencer Christina “Tinx” Najjar, who provides snarky narrative commentary and appears on camera on occasion. (She won’t meet the players until the finale.) “It’s truly a social experiment for the age we’re living in,” Najjar said. “It’s all about perception, about alliances, about how much you bond with each other without seeing each other.” Burgess said celebrities add a fresh layer of complication to the show. “Is fame the thing that’s going to make you popular or actually is anonymity helpful?” he said.

Viewers can vote each week through TikTok and text messages to influence aspects of the competition. During the first week, for example, they got to choose which of two male personas — “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” castmates Layla Taylor and Kate Racker — would use to catfish the other contestants. Voters chose Doug, a clean-cut “gym bro,” over Steve, an edgier, tattooed character.

Contestants get time on an outdoor terrace if they request it, but "The Circle" follows them everywhere they go via TVs like this. (Rodney Ho/AJC) This week, America decided which person Week 2 blocked player, Suave Xavier Pegues, will pretend to play going forward. (Viewers chose Doug, which would end up being a double catfish.) “We want the viewers to create mischief,” Burgess said. “The audience will make bigger and bigger decision as we go along.” More than 250 people make this show work, Burgess said. “Onscreen, it looks like a straightforward show, but the technical craft that goes into cutting it together and figuring out the camera plan is so hard.” The production offices of Hulu's "The Circle" is in the parking garage of the hotel where the show shoots. (Rodney/AJC) Although a show like “The Circle” could shoot anywhere given its claustrophobic design, the producers do not hide the fact it’s shot in Atlanta. Identifiable city landmarks, such as State Farm Arena, the Westin Peachtree and the downtown Ferris wheel, appear onscreen.

Some crew members reside in the hotel, as well. Other apartments are used for set and art decoration, furniture storage, accounting and editing bays. The production offices and the expansive control room, where dozens of cameras are trained on the contestants, are in the parking garage. Here’s a quick summary of the contestants I spoke to, along with the host. (None have notable Atlanta ties.) Justin Hinsley entered the Dorsen Stay in Midtown earlier in November with his dog, Raye, to try to win $100,000 on Hulu's "The Circle." (Rodney Ho/AJC) Justin Hinsley Age: 27 Grew up: Texas Resides: Los Angeles Famous as: Competitive cheerleader, social media influencer, previously on Netflix’s “Cheer” and MTV’s “The Challenge” Roommate: His dog, Raye, a golden retriever psychiatric service dog: “She goes everywhere with me. She’s media trained.”

Gameplay strategy: “My game is all about manipulation, manipulating conversations I want without getting my hands dirty. … I want to be ‘Circle’ champion more than I can breathe right now. I hope people love me for me and vote for me because I am who I am.” On the show so far: Selling himself as everyone’s “favorite gay best friend,” he bonded with two other dog lovers, Pegues and “Vanderpump.” He’s had some tensions with Alyssa Khan over the first elimination and just avoided getting cut on Week 2. Cyrus Irani, a 23-year-old New York City software developer, is vying for $100,000 in Hulu's new version of "The Circle." (Rodney Ho/AJC) Cyrus Irani Age: 23 Residence: New York City Job: Instagram software engineer after getting bachelor’s and graduate degrees at Cornell University

His take on himself: “I give off fratty vibes, but I was never part of a frat.” His take on being alone yet exposing himself to the world: “This is just the most embarrassing social exposure therapy. My exes are seeing this. My family, my friends, my co-workers. I’m throwing myself in the deep end. It’s liberating in a way.” On the show so far: It’s hard to say if he’s endearing himself to all the players as he pursues a strategy of “sticking out.” Some folks didn’t like his early use of the phrase “freaky deaky” and Hinsley was turned off by his use of “nefarious,” because he didn’t know what that was. Irani has ranked at or near the bottom in popularity both weeks so far. “‘The Circle’ brings to light first impressions,” he noted, “but you can’t explain yourself. They’re just seeing me through a screen. I have to be more careful about optics. I’m a person who hates optics.” Alyssa Khan is a 23-year-old Orlando resident who won the 2022 Miss Florida Teen pageant and is now in finance.(Rodney Ho/AJC) Alyssa Khan Age: 23

Raised in: Cooper City, Florida, outside Miami Now resides: Orlando Job: Left a finance job because of the show. She was the 2022 Miss Florida Teen USA pageant winner. She’s also a “Circle” super fan. Her strategy: “I’m nice, sweet and loyal until you give me a reason not to be. Then you gotta go!” How to show personality via the Circle chat: “You hope you’re coming across the way you normally are. I’m expressive. I’m loud. How many exclamation points can I use so they feel it? It’s really weird. I think I’m doing a good job. I hope they’re feeling my energy.”

Tracking the game via Post-it: “Post-its are my brain. It represents all the nonsense in my brain.” Sasha Farber, a pro on "Dancing with the Stars," played himself but was eliminated Week 1. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Sasha Farber Age: 42 Grew up: Sydney Currently resides: Los Angeles Known for: 12 seasons of “Dancing with the Stars” as a dance pro Why he got booted Week 1: Khan, a week one “influencer” who could choose who should go home, sacrificed Farber in favor of her stronger girls alliance despite her deep love of “Dancing with the Stars.” How his brief experience was: “It really was such a dream. I was having the time of my life. The kitchen became my dance floor. I was having so much fun.”

Suspicious of “Vanderpump” using the phrase “bloody hell”: “The real Lisa Vanderpump says ‘darling.’ She doesn’t say ‘bloody hell’ very often. That’s like trying too hard. It’s like me saying, “Welcome to ‘The Circle.’ Let’s put more shrimp on the barbie!’” Hannah Brown, a former "Bachlorette" and pageant queen, is competing for $100,000 on Hulu's "The Circle" and has bonded with Alyssa Khan and the fake Lisa Vanderpump (actually chef Dominic "Chef Dom" DeAngelis.) (Rodney Ho/AJC) Hannah Brown Age: 32 Grew up: Tuscaloosa, Alabama Resides: Nashville Known for: Season 15 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” later winning “Dancing with the Stars” and Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Solitude: “This is the first time I’ve been left to my own devices of keeping me entertained, which has been somewhat of a challenge. I realize how much I love being around people.”

No control: “I’m really learning in this game I have control issues, and I’m trying to let that go. I do have control over my own emotions and how I play my game. I have no control when the game starts or not. That can be really hard for me. I’ll talk to my therapist after!” Can exchange letters with her husband: “I feel like I’m a soldier at war waiting for letters from home. I hold on to every word, re-reading it over and over.” "The Circle" cast Layla Taylor (left) and her bestie, Kate Racker, who is a recurring character on the show. Both are from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and are catfishing as a guy named Doug. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Layla Taylor and Kate Racker Ages: 25, 32 Resides: Utah Known for: Moms on Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

Catfishing as: Doug, a lapsed Mormon from Utah and a dude’s dude nicknaming himself “Big D” Rationale for being a catfish: Racker said: “Normally, being a catfish has a negative connotation. But it’s allowed here. It’s just a show. It’s just a game. It’s trippy. We’re trying to get in the man mindset.” Who is Doug? Taylor said: “He’s a collection of men we know in our lives,” Racker added: “We’re trying to lean into the douchebag.” Killing time between gameplay: They attempted to cook hashbrowns once and “almost burned the place down,” Taylor said. They also found a game they didn’t recognize (mahjong) and used it to play dominoes. “I’ve caught up on all the sleep I’ve missed the past five years being a mom,” Taylor added. Racker joked: “We’re starting to get bed sores.” Dominic "Chef Dom" DeAngelis is catfishing as his boss, Lisa Vanderpump, on Hulu's "The Circle." (Rodney Ho/AJC) Dominic “chef Dom” DeAngelis

Age: 33 Grew up: Kansas City Resides: Miami Known for: resident chef to Lisa Vanderpump on Hulu’s “Vanderpump Villa.” Catfishing as: Lisa Vanderpump. “I could go as myself but I want to challenge myself. It would be more fun to win as a catfish. I did a lot of research. I came prepared.” Vanderpump’s advice on playing her: “Be very caring, be very charming, a little flirty here and there.” How he’s doing on the show: “Doug” doesn’t believe “Lisa” is real. But so far, he’s managed to keep the act up and has generated enough alliances to survive. “It’s intense when you’re trying to be Lisa Vanderpump,” he said. “I have to say the right stuff. If I mess up one message, it might be over for me.”