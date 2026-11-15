Bookshelf Indie Book Crawl celebrates Atlanta’s booming literary scene New stores cater to speculative fiction fans and romance book lovers. Share Lindsi Bollinger opened Offbeat Books in August 2025. It specializes in speculative fiction and will be part of the Atlanta Indie Book Crawl taking place Nov. 20-29. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Suzanne Van Atten 15 minutes ago

To that end, most bookstores will host special events during the book crawl, especially on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Brave and Kind Bookshop owner Bunnie Hilliard is the founder of the Atlanta Indie Book Crawl. Offbeat Books opened last year at Terminal South in Peoplestown and focuses on speculative fiction, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, dystopian fiction, magical realism, alternative history and superhero fiction. It’s also a hub for tabletop role-playing games, such as Dungeons & Dragons and Magic the Gathering. Basically, Offbeat Books sells “anything that doesn’t take place in our reality,” said owner Lindsi Bollinger.

But there’s also something for everyone, including a select offering of fiction, nonfiction, YA and children’s books.

Reflective of its customers’ eclectic tastes, the store’s current top seller is the latest in the “Dungeon Crawler Carl” series, a literary role-playing game by Matt Dinniman that combines elements of sci-fi novels and role-playing games. The second top seller is Tayari Jones’ “Kin.” Carson Moore (left) and Will Blackmon play Magic the Gathering at Offbeat Books. (Courtesy of Offbeat Books) “Every book on our shelves was handpicked by myself or one of the other booksellers,” said Bollinger. “We don’t use any recommendation algorithms. We don’t go by bestseller lists. Everything in the store was something that we looked at, at one point, and said, ‘Yeah, I would pick that up.’” On Nov. 28, Offbeat Books will host a book signing by poet Elizabeth Michaud. For information, go to offbeatbooks.com.

One of the newest additions to the Atlanta Indie Book Crawl is Darkly Rooted Books in the English Avenue neighborhood. Opened last month by Camille Watwood, it also specializes in speculative fiction but with an emphasis on authors who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.

Special events include photo sessions with Krampus — Santa’s frightful, horned enforcer from Alpine folklore — on Nov. 28. For details, go to darklyrooted.com. Opened last year by best friends Madison Glines and Mallory Gay, Sincerely Yours Bookstore in Smryna specializes in romance titles, although it also carries a little bit of everything, including memoir, general fiction, mystery, thrillers and light non-romantic fantasy and sci-fi. Top sellers include “Dungeon Crawler Carl” and “A Court of Splintered Harmony” by Sarah J. Maas. Mallory Gay (left) and Madison Glines at the grand opening of Sincerely Yours Bookstore in March 2025. (Courtesy of Sincerely Yours Bookstore) “Right now, a lot of romantasy and fantasy is in,” said Glines. “When weather cools down, people want to read fantasy books.”