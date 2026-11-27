Arts & Entertainment See the 17,000-square-foot mural linking Atlanta affordable housing complexes Charity Hamidullah and Living Walls teamed up to produce the panoramic painting that connects DeKalb senior and family communities. Share Charity Hamidullah’s mural, titled "Rooted in Legacy, Growing with Change," serves to connect two affordable housing complexes near the Kensington MARTA station — Kensington Pointe and Kensington Place. The first is for seniors, the other for families. (Photo by Arthur Rudick)

AJC By Arthur Rudick – ArtsATL 30 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. “Rooted in Legacy, Growing with Change,” Atlantan Charity Hamidullah’s supersized mural connecting two affordable housing complexes in DeKalb County, has important messages to convey. And there’s an equally striking story of connection behind its creation. The Housing Development Corporation — a nonprofit development arm of the Housing Authority of DeKalb County — created the adjacent but distinct residential properties within walking distance of Kensington Station on land leased from MARTA. Kensington Pointe (at 4160 Memorial Drive) offers affordable housing to qualified seniors. Kensington Place (at 4200 Memorial Drive) offers both affordable and market rate multifamily housing. Their proximity allows seniors and families to live side by side with easy MARTA access.

A large concrete parking deck towers between the two communities. To help link the two, that deck was recently painted with a 17,000 square-foot mural by Hamidullah — with a major assist by Living Walls, the Atlanta nonprofit that commissions public murals and community-driven projects. In her artist statement for the 17,000-square-foot mural, Hamidullah said, "For some, the work offers a place of visual rest; for others, it represents the strong foundation of a vibrant community shaped by generations of change and uplifted through continued growth." (Photo by Arthur Rudick) Nine artists were invited to submit proposals to create the mural which would span three sides of the deck. Hamidullah — an on-the-rise tattoo artist turned muralist whose work covers many Atlanta walls — won the call. Development coordinator Jennifer DeBarr said the Housing Development Corporation wanted the mural to “be visually pleasing, thoughtful and timeless.

“The word legacy was shared as part of the inspiration,” DeBarr said. “We hoped the artwork would create a deeper sense of connection between the senior and family communities while allowing Charity full creative freedom in how she brought that vision to life.”

Just about the time Hamidullah was wrapping up a different colossal project — her 10,000-square-foot World Cup mural along Windsor Street in Southwest Atlanta — the Housing Development Corporation gave her the good news that she had been selected to complete the three-sided Kensington mural. With construction humming along on Kensington Pointe and Kensington Place, the Housing Development Corporation wanted the mural project to move on a tight schedule. Hamidullah was all for that: she also had commitments to this summer’s Atlanta Art Fair. Given the time frame, she understood she couldn’t possibly go at it alone. Related Story How the people of Atlanta helped build the High Museum of Art over 100 years October 4, 2026 The Living Walls team that worked alongside Charity Hamidullah to bring her massive mural to life. (Photo by Angel Parrilla) Hamidullah remembered Living Walls and the resources the organization can bring to a project. She had previously worked with the art nonprofit on several initiatives, including the “I Am Mine / We are Ours” multiartist mural project on Arizona Avenue in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood and the World Cup mural. Hamidullah reached out to Living Walls for help.

“This project is significant in that it shows the power of calling on your community as an artist,” Living Walls Creative Director Tatiana Bell said. “Although Living Walls usually commissions artists, this project was the opposite. Charity reached out to us for support in securing and managing the project, assembling teams and leading the production. This allowed her to focus on her role as the artist.”

Related Story After 26 years of supporting Georgia artists, MOCA GA opens artful new home October 9, 2026 Many of the assistant artists on the project had worked with Living Walls on the World Cup murals and were already familiar with what was required. “Living Walls and I were very intentional about the crew that we wanted to bring there,” Hamidullah said. “We wanted artists that just were very focused in their craft.” The mural also required the artists to utilize swing stages, hanging work platforms suspended by cables. Charity Hamidullah looks down from a swing stage while working on the Kensington mural. (Photo by Arthur Rudick) “It was a huge thing to do something this big,” Hamidullah said.

Yet she and her creative partners were determined to go hard at it. “We pushed through because as a team we agreed installation no matter how big or small should be accomplished in two to three weeks. It (just meant) a larger team to get the job done and make an impact.”

The Housing Development Corporation was supportive in providing resources, including the hiring of a separate paint crew to prime the walls. It also covered the tab for the swing stages. Miranda Kyle, founder and principal of Fulcrum Arts Consulting, was brought in as the project manager to oversee the complexities and timing of the project and to coordinate the teams. “Understanding the scope and scale and how many beautiful souls and moving parts we would have rolling, the weather and the time frame restriction, I knew one of the most important elements of making sure this project was going to be successful was team morale,” Kyle said. “This kind of care can make all the difference when your day starts at 6 a.m., and it is going to be 100 degrees before lunch. For me, it was important to match that physical care with emotional and mental care for the team.” Project assistants Lacey Longino and Trey Dowell were part of an experienced muralist team that helped bring "Rooted in Legacy, Growing with Change" to completion. (Photo by Arthur Rudick) Kyle added an element of fun to the otherwise daunting task. She gave whimsical names to the boom lifts: Black Betty, Blue Devil and Orange Crush. Coordinating the activities of the boom lifts with the other construction machinery became the “boom ballet.” Kyle also gave nicknames to the teams performing various painting activities. The boom lift operators were the “sky pirates,” those on the swing stages were the “sky chariots” and those working on terra firma were the “ground crew.”

“These shorthands and inside language helped us build such an incredible spirit of camaraderie,” Kyle said. “I think it is important to remember how important joy and play are to the act of creation.” In the end, the mural came together over 19 weekdays between mid-June and early July. The result is eye-catching. A family and a young soccer player are incorporated into this part of Charity Hamidullah’s Kensington mural. (Photo by Arthur Rudick) “Rooted in Legacy, Growing with Change” is an abstract design intended to awaken intuition and invite personal interpretation. “Within the composition, different visions emerge,” Hamidullah wrote in her artist’s statement. “Some may see leaves symbolizing growth and transformation, while others may experience a sense of freedom, safety and softness. For some, the work offers a place of visual rest; for others, it represents the strong foundation of a vibrant community shaped by generations of change and uplifted through continued growth.

“As the mural moves fluidly across the wall, it honors the rhythm and energy of the space itself. Layered colors reflect the rich diversity that lives within this community — distinct yet interconnected — coming together to form narratives that are both deeply personal and collectively shared. This piece is intended to embody evolution while remaining grounded in heritage.” In addition to the vast abstract spaces, the design also features silhouette-like figures modeling different demographics and ages so that all the residents can see themselves reflected in the artwork. "Layered colors reflect the rich diversity that lives within this community," Charity Hamidullah wrote in her artist statement for the Kensington mural. (Photo by Arthur Rudick) The mural is intended to build a visual bond between the seniors and families who share the space. “We hope to always create places that feel meaningful,” DeBarr said, “to honor the people and legacy of DeKalb County while fostering connection for generations to come.”