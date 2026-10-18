Bookshelf ‘Pat Conroy’s Lowcountry’ explores coastal S.C. through the author’s eyes Plus, two Atlanta novelists win prestigious literary prizes. Share Pat Conroy visits the cemetery where his father, Donald Conroy, is buried in South Carolina. (Bo Emerson/AJC 2020)

By Suzanne Van Atten 31 minutes ago

Terry Kay liked to tell the story of how he was coerced into writing his first novel by Pat Conroy, who told his literary agent Kay had written a brilliant manuscript. In truth, Kay hadn’t written a word and wasn’t even sure he was capable of it. But Conroy’s intuition proved to be spot on. Kay went on to write 18 books before his death in 2020. Turns out, Kay was not alone. Two years after Conroy’s death in 2016, UGA Press published “Our Prince of Scribes,” an anthology of essays by writers influenced by Conroy. One writer after another had a similar story to tell about being mentored by the author of “The Prince of Tides” and 11 other books.

Count Lynn Seldon among them. Primarily a travel writer (and occasional contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), he credits his friendship with Conroy for giving him the push he needed to write his first novel, “Carolina’s Ring,” published in 2023. "Pat Conroy's Lowcountry" by Lynn Seldon (Courtesy of The History Press/Arcadia Publishing) “At the time I thought, man, this is really special, and it was,” said Seldon, speaking from his home in Beaufort, South Carolina. “But he did that with so many writers, like dozens and dozens of writers who would, over the decades, do the same thing.” Seldon pays homage to Conroy with “Pat Conroy’s Lowcountry” (The History Press/Arcadia Publishing, $24.99), a newly published travel book about coastal South Carolina that focuses on locations that shaped Conroy and grounded his books in atmosphere, including Beaufort, Saint Helena Island, Daufuskie Island and Charleston.

The book is a hybrid of sorts that also blends lots of history, biography and memoir. Although specific attractions, restaurants and hotels are highlighted, “Pat Conroy’s Lowcountry” is more interested in exploring the author’s time spent in these places and how they were captured in his books, as well as Seldon’s experiences visiting and living in the locales.

Author Lynn Seldon. (Courtesy of Tim Nelson/One Eleven Photo) Written for devotees of Conroy, as well as the casual reader, Seldon said his goal for the book is to introduce readers to the Lowcountry through Conroy’s eyes and words. In related news, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Conroy’s semi-autobiographical novel “The Great Santini,” a coming-of-age story about a boy and his abusive father, a Marine fighter pilot. The Pat Conroy Literary Center, in partnership with Georgia Center for the Book and A Cappella Books, will hold a special screening of the 1979 movie adaptation starring Robert Duvall, Blythe Danner and Michael O’Keefe at Tara Theatre on Oct. 27. The evening begins with a reception, and a discussion with O’Keefe follows the screening. Other special guests include Conroy’s widow, author Cassandra King Conroy and other Conroy family members. Proceeds benefit the Pat Conroy Literary Center, based in Beaufort. For details go to taraatlanta.com. Author Justin Haynes. (Courtesy of Abrams Books) Atlanta authors rack up literary prizes