Arts & Entertainment For 20 years, a happily ‘Dreadful’ Halloween at Center for Puppetry Arts The cast, music and horror stories change, but this ‘Ghastly’ puppet show for adults has consistently delivered tricks and treats. Share Add AJC on Google This year’s “Ghastly Dreadfuls” cast at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Back row, from left: Sharply (Greg Hunter); Lady (Reay Maxwell); and Clinically (Ben Shirley). Front row: Frankly (T.T. Mahony), Bearly (Evan Hill Phillips), Penny (Kristin Storla) and Deathly (Jeremy Speed Schwartz). (Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

AJC By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL 34 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. In 2006, the Center for Puppetry Arts premiered its now-beloved adult puppet spooky spectacular “The Ghastly Dreadfuls.” This year’s show, running until Halloween night, promises to be a celebration of two decades to remember for fans new and old. Director Jason Hines, also the center’s artistic director, said the Halloween show in particular is quite a dead man’s party, bringing back veteran Dreadfuls from beyond to mark the milestone. The show is structured as a horror story anthology for adult puppetry fans, featuring an array of gothic costumes, different puppetry styles and lots of music played by a band of Dreadfuls risen out of the graveyard. There are laughs, genuine scares and a bar, all setting the stage for a good time.

Longtime fans consider it a staple of Atlanta’s spooky season. Darkly Dreadful (Spencer Stephens) and Lady Dreadful (Reay Maxwell) perform a finale number in an earlier production. (Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts) Related Story After 26 years of supporting Georgia artists, MOCA GA opens artful new home Hines said the show has endured because of the strengths of the ever-evolving cast. When someone new joins “The Ghastly Dreadfuls,” they do not fill the exact role of a departing puppeteer. Instead, they get to create their own Ghastly Dreadful bandmate, incorporating their strengths and personality into an entirely new persona. “Everyone comes to this with their own special talents,” he said. “And a lot of what we do is just nurture those talents, let them keep growing and keep them as long as we can.”

Original cast member Kristin Haverty, who played Daftly Dreadful until 2021, said in an email that the show has endured because it’s a blast, full of variety.

“What I loved about ‘Ghastly’ was the flow from the moment we hit the stage to the moment we left it,” Haverty wrote. “The blend of comedy and drama, poignant one moment followed by absolute ridiculousness the next, just really worked. I had the pleasure to be onstage the entire time, and I loved experiencing the audience go on that journey. Personally, I kept doing the show because I had so much fun doing it. Based on the number of fans who would come year after year — and even drive hundreds of miles — I think audiences also just had a really good time.” Related Story ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ brings Jane Lynch and sarcasm to metro Atlanta Reay Maxwell, who has played Lady Dreadful since 2008, said the role, which even lets her tap dance, is one to which she loves returning. “I’ve been really blessed to have been part of almost the beginnings of the show and the origin of some of the pieces,” she said. “Certainly, the different casts that we’ve experienced and the ebb and flow of mature performers and youth make this truly one of the most joyful parts of my career.” The current cast includes Maxwell, Greg Hunter, Evan Hill Phillips, T.T. Mahony, Ben Shirley, Jeremy Speed Schwartz and Kristin Storla. It is the largest show cast of any at the Center. Phillips, who joined the show in 2024 as Bearly Dreadful, said it is a privilege to join the “Ghastly” legacy and be welcomed by its macabre built-in fan base. In his first year, he said he went to the Netherworld Haunted House, was immediately recognized out of costume and was swarmed by scare performers.

Kristin Haverty performs as Daftly alongside Drizzily (Scott DePoy) in an early production of "Ghastly Dreadfuls." (Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts) “They all went, ‘There’s Bearly! There’s Bearly!’” he said with a laugh. “The scary clowns cornered me.” Hunter, playing Sharply Dreadful, initially sang pieces that originated with former cast member Spencer Stephens, who played Darkly Dreadful. But Hines worked with him to find songs better suited to his own jazzy vibe. “Jason and the rest of the team do a really good job of picking music for different characters to sing that also highlight their personalities,” Hunter said. Kristin Storla, playing emcee Penny Dreadful, said the show is a blessing, particularly as she comes into her own in the role.