Arts & Entertainment 15 metro Atlanta book and author events to check out in October Book events in metro Atlanta feature authors Hernan Diaz, Renea Winchester, Felicia Feaster, Amy Rigby and others. Share Add AJC on Google Nathaniel Philbrick, ”The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World,"; Renea Winchester, “The Mountains Remember”; Hernan Diaz, “Ply”; Natalie Baszile, “Friends and Family.” (AJC)

AJC By Gina Webb – For the AJC 47 minutes ago

Our picks for 15 notable literary headliners this month include Renea Winchester’s historical novel about an Appalachian medicine woman , Carlos Dews’ first-time collection of the letters of Georgia’s beloved Carson McCullers, and Bobby J. Smith‘s fascinating, hidden history of the New Farmers of America. Hernan Diaz, “Ply.” The Pulitzer Prize–winning author of “Trust” turns to the future with a novel that examines the place of technology in the American imagination as it follows an orphan-turned-“pincher,” who steals electricity to sell on the black market. In conversation with Tayari Jones (“Kin”). 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Conversation. $15, or $32 includes book. Wild Heaven West End Garden Club, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232, acappellabooks.com/events.php

"Work Lunch" by Lee Bains (Courtesy of Hub City Press) Lee Bains, “Work Lunch.” In his debut poetry collection, Alabama poet and musician Bains draws on his own experience at the intersection of work and food — the daily ritual of a workday lunch. In conversation with Peter Biello. 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070. events.dekalblibrary.org/event/17270387 Bobby J. Smith II, ”Black Farm Boys: The Untold Story of the New Farmers of America.” Founded in 1935, the New Farmers of America was the first national organization for Black farm boys studying vocational agriculture at segregated public high schools across the South. Sociologist and award-winning author Smith uncovers the hidden story of the organization, which grew to an annual membership of more than 55,000 only to vanish by 1965, unraveled by a hostile takeover by the predominantly white Future Farmers of America.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/events/

Renea Winchester, “The Mountains Remember.” In 1929, a widow living in rural North Carolina who supports herself by making tonics and salves from medicinal plants worries more about surviving the winter than the federal government’s plan to force residents out to create the Great Smoky Mountains National Park — until a government agent arrives, intent on acquiring her farm by any means necessary. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Talk, signing. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main St., Woodstock. foxtalebookshoppe.com/ReneaWinchester. Also appearing: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Talk, signing. $10. Bookmiser, 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/events.html Carapace: Freaks & Geeks. These days, being labeled a freak isn’t necessarily a bad thing. For instance, do you geek out on a particular little slice of alternative culture? Have a special area of your home dedicated to Troll dolls? Do you do metal detecting in your free time? Whatever your tale about where the weird things are, we wanna hear it. 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapaceatl.com/ "All the Love You Can Use: The Letters of Carson McCullers," edited by Carlos Dews. (Courtesy of Mariner Books) Carlos Dews, “All the Love You Can Use: The Letters of Carson McCullers.” The first and only definitive collection of the letters of a beloved voice in American literature reveals McCullers’ fervor as a creator immersed in a life of art and beauty, her adoration of friends and partners, and her lifelong pursuit of true love and belonging.

7 p.m. Oct 13. Talk. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Nathaniel Philbrick, ”The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World.” In January 1848, a carpenter spotted flecks of gold in a shallow stream at Sutter’s Mill in California — triggering the greatest voluntary migration in U.S. history and jolting a fragile republic already sliding toward crisis. Philbrick follows the gold as it moves from riverbed to countinghouse to the halls of power — and the result is a clear, human story of how a scramble for wealth reshaped ideas of freedom, labor and belonging. 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4081. atlantahistorycenter.com/events/ "The Goth Garden" by Felicia Feaster. (Courtesy of Adams Media) Felicia Feaster, “The Goth Garden: The Mystery, Beauty, and Lore of Dark Gardening.”

Explore the mysterious beauty of gothic gardening with this illustrated plant encyclopedia by longtime Atlanta lifestyle journalist and AJC contributor Feaster, featuring the history, myths and lore behind 50 dark and unique plants perfect for creating your very own spooky garden. 4 p.m. Oct. 20. Talk, refreshments. $40-$45. Georgia Writer’s Museum, 109 S. Jefferson Ave., Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/felicia-feaster/ H.D. Hunter, “A Lake with No Bottom.” When a high school freshman moves from Atlanta to rural Forsyth County, all he wants is to fit in. But after he nearly drowns in the allegedly haunted Lake Lanier — site of numerous inexplicable freak accidents and deaths — the boy starts to suffer terrifying visions from the past and hauntings by apparitions calling to him from the lake. 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Launch, discussion. Free, or $21 with book. Paideia School, 1509 S Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-377-3491. thebook-bird.com Isabella Tree, “The Book of Wilding: A Practical Guide to Rewinding Big and Small.” Renowned author and conservationist Tree shares visionary, pragmatic solutions from her pioneering U.K. rewilding project, proving that individuals can make a real difference. Her book, coauthored with Charlie Burrell, serves as an inspiring “handbook of hope,” offering actionable advice to restore nature across everything from large farms to urban gardens and window boxes.

7 p.m. Oct. 21. Talk, signing, reception. $50 includes book. See link for more ticket options. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4081. atlantahistorycenter.com/events/ Amy Rigby, “Girl to Country.” A few years after her 1996 breakthrough album, “Diary Of A Mod Housewife,” singer/songwriter Rigby traded her beloved NYC for Nashville, where she navigates music, men and motherhood. Her new memoir (following “Girl To City”), depicts the tricky second act of a creative life. With Chad Radford. 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Conversation. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com/events.php "A Little More Love" by Matthew Hild. (Courtesy of Bloomsbury Academic) Matthew Hild, “A Little More Love: The Life and Legacy of Olivia Newton-John.” Hild’s in-depth biography closely examines the superstar’s multifaceted career, personal life, advocacy and legacy.

1 p.m. Oct. 25. Talk. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road NE, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/ Natalie Baszile, “Friends and Family.” Baszile (“Queen Sugar”) returns with a novel about two friends, one white, one Black, who have spent a decade’s worth of morning walks sharing family secrets, local drama and advice. But when the cops are called on their kids, the two find themselves divided as never before. With Tayari Jones (“Kin”). 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Conversation. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-613-4001. charisbooksandmore.com/events/tags/book-signing Brian D. Goldstein, “Max Bond: The Life and Work of the People’s Architect.” The first biography of a preeminent postwar civil rights activist, educator and architect who championed the cause of freedom through architecture and transformed Black history and modernism. With preservation architect and historian Arthur J. Clement and Rough Draft Atlanta columnist Melody Harclerode. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Conversation. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-613-4001. acappellabooks.com/events.php