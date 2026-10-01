Arts & Entertainment Atlanta Art Fair guide: Navigating what to view, hear and do Prepare for an art immersion with 80-plus gallery booths, public art projects, topical talks and more. Share Add AJC on Google Roughly 13,500 patrons attended the 2025 Atlanta Art Fair. The 2026 edition is Thursday through Sunday at Pullman Yards. (Courtesy of Atlanta Art Fair/Walker Bankson)

AJC By Andrew Alexander – For the AJC 1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. The Atlanta Art Fair returns to Pullman Yards from Thursday through Sunday for its third edition, bringing more than 80 galleries from Atlanta, across the South and beyond, making it the largest exhibitor roster in the fair’s history. But the fair isn’t just confined to the booths. This year’s edition expands its programming of installations, exhibitions, performances, projections and conversations, turning Pullman Yards itself into part of the experience. Alongside the art for sale, visitors can encounter site-specific works, special exhibitions and public programs that offer various ways into Atlanta’s contemporary art scene and the broader conversations shaping it.

One noteworthy Atlanta-specific presentation comes from Eckert Fine Art, a Connecticut gallery exhibiting a new body of work by Atlanta native Michael Kalish. Kalish transforms vintage film reels into large-scale portraits of classic Hollywood figures, including Humphrey Bogart, Vivien Leigh and Hattie McDaniel, drawing on the history of Turner Classic Movies, which was founded in Atlanta. The fair also brings a wider network of galleries to Pullman Yards. New York galleries, including Bill Hodges Gallery and Claire Oliver Gallery; also, Lexington, Kentucky’s, Institute 193; Dallas’ Daisha Board Gallery; and Los Angeles’ Art Melanated are among the out-of-town exhibitors to watch. Internationally, returning exhibitors include Melrose Gallery of Johannesburg, Borderlands Art of Uganda, and Fotovat Atelier of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, alongside newcomers Hera Kim Gallery of Seoul, South Korea; Epicentrum Art Gallery of Opole, Poland; and Pigment Gallery of Barcelona. Patrons explore the 2025 Atlanta Art Fair. This year’s event will showcase more than 80 galleries from Georgia, the nation and the world. (Courtesy of Atlanta Art Fair/Walker Bankson) Explore beyond the booths This year, the fair’s public projects spread across Pullman Yards, with sculpture, installation, projection and performance unfolding throughout the complex. Trulee Hall, “Cloud Goddess” (2026): A luminous kinetic cloud with animated video eyes and motorized lightning-bolt forms, the installation draws on ancient sky deities through a contemporary feminist lens.

Dennis Scholl, “The Restless Wall”: Curated by filmmaker and artist Scholl, this group project brings together work by Tomas Vu, Rafael Domenech and Scholl to explore the wall as a site of accumulation and transformation. Sam Lasseter, “Monkeys From a Barrel” (2021): Presented by Flux Projects, Lasseter’s monumental fiberglass sculpture transforms one of America’s most recognizable classic toys into an oversized sculptural form. Sam Lasseter, “Monkeys From a Barrel” (2021): Presented by Flux Projects, Lasseter’s monumental fiberglass sculpture transforms one of America’s most recognizable classic toys into an oversized sculptural form. Related Story National Portrait Gallery gets focused on Atlanta photographer Jerry Siegel Tariqa Waters, “Ms Pam, Thank You For Coming” (2026): The installation combines monumental church fans from Waters’ “4th Sunday” series with hand-blown glass barrettes and the short film “Thank You Ms Pam,” bringing together the visual language of the Black church, pop maximalism and Afrofuturism. Karo Duro, “The Temple Where Time Stops”: Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Duro’s surrealistic 3D animation will be projected onto the façade of Pullman Yards’ Building 10 through Downtown Atlanta Inc.’s MAP mobile public-art projection program. Isaac Mehki, “The Squirrel Hunter, Squirrel Diva, & The Sludge River Stomp” (2026): The Pittsburgh-based artist, who was born and raised in Villa Rica, presents a theatrical performance set to old-time string and bluegrass music, reimagining the classic Americana hunting narrative as an anthropomorphic love story in the forests of the American South.

Tariqa Waters, “I Know Art People”: Waters’ alter ego, Ms Pam, hosts this live game show in which contestants test their knowledge of art-world culture, etiquette and its unspoken rules. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Freeman’s Theater. Get to know the artists behind ‘Low Grit Grins’ Guest curator Sarah Higgins brings together three Georgia artists for “Low Grit Grins,” an exhibition exploring comedy, irreverence and parody as ways of approaching serious topics. Antonio Darden of Atlanta, Victoria Dugger of Athens and Tori Tinsley of Decatur use humor in their practices: Darden examines the commodification of Black death and the ability of a joke to transform trauma into connection; Tinsley uses bright, childlike imagery and humorous scenarios to explore relationships of care; and Dugger draws on girlhood, Southern domesticity and “sumptuous monstrosity” to explore disability and vulnerability. The three artists will also participate in a daytime talk moderated by Higgins at noon Saturday in Freeman’s Theater. "No Harm, No Fowl" (2024) is created from a ballet slipper, hair, fencing and gouche, by Victoria Dugger. (Courtesy of Victoria Dugger/Nicholas Knight) Take in a few talks

The fair’s talks program offers another way into Atlanta’s art scene, with conversations about collecting, public art, independent artists and the people who keep the city’s cultural infrastructure moving. Here are a few to build into your visit: Artist talk with Moma and Hamidullah: Stop by Tila Studios’ booth Friday morning for a conversation about how the artists’ 2025 ArtWorks Residency, powered by the Atlanta Beltline, pushed their practices from 2D into sculpture and new forms of material experimentation. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Tila Studios, booth A15. “Collecting in Place”: Curator and scholar TK Smith talks with Atlanta Art Fair Director Nato Thompson about the role collectors can play in shaping Atlanta and the Southeast. The conversation looks beyond collecting as acquisition, considering how buying, donating and advocating for artists can help build a city’s cultural identity. 3-4 p.m. Friday, Freeman’s Theater. “50 Years of Art Papers”: book launch and signing: Celebrate five decades of Art Papers, the Atlanta-founded, artist-centered publication, with a book launch and signing. 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Freeman’s Theater. “The Invisible Labor Behind Atlanta’s Creative Community”: Who really makes an art exhibition happen? This panel, moderated by EC Flamming of Gulch magazine, brings together art handlers, conservators, registrars, security professionals and other behind-the-scenes workers whose expertise is often out of sight. 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Freeman’s Theater.

Panelists during an art talk at the 2025 Atlanta Art Fair. This weekend brings conversations on collecting, public art, independent artists and the people who keep the city’s cultural infrastructure moving. (Courtesy of Atlanta Art Fair/Walker Bankson) “The Next 50 Years of Arts in the South: What the Work Needs Now”: Doug Shipman, president and CEO of South Arts, moderates a conversation about the opportunities, challenges and investments shaping the future of the region’s arts ecosystem. 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Freeman’s Theater. “ATL Currents: An Independent Artist Spotlight”: Moderated by fair director Thompson, this conversation brings together Atlanta artists Hamidullah and Emmy Marshall, from Artful ATL, and Harrison Wayne, from the Hambidge Center for Creative Arts and Sciences, to discuss building an art career outside traditional gallery representation. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Freeman’s Theater. “African Art in Atlanta”: On Sunday, curator Brandi Pettijohn moderates a conversation with artist and scholar Fahamu Pecou, curator Kara Blackmore and others about the growing connections between Atlanta and artists and institutions across the African continent and diaspora. Noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Freeman’s Theater. “Reprogramming the Gaze: Black Women, Art & Artificial Intelligence”: French-Senegalese artist Delphine Diallo joins gallerist Jessica Ann Peavy to discuss photography, mythology, spirituality and AI — and the possibilities of using emerging technologies to rethink how Black women are represented. 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Freeman’s Theater.