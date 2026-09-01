Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘The Georgia Gang’ panelist Phil Kent apologizes for ‘dangerous language’ On the show, he said a T-shirt saying ‘Kill Tharon Johnson’ was not free speech he would condone. A screenshot from "The Georgia Gang" that aired on Fox 5 Aug. 23, 2026 after panelist Phil Kent (second from left) said free speech had limits, that a person shouldn't wear a T-shirt condoning violence like "Kill Tharon Johnson." Johnson, the panelist in the middle, reacted to that comment with a grimace and said, "Don't say that Phil." (FOX 5)

By Rodney Ho 9 minutes ago Share

Fox 5’s “The Georgia Gang” panelist Phil Kent apologized in a video posted on YouTube after using what he dubbed “dangerous language” referencing fellow panelist Tharon Johnson. During an Aug. 23 episode of the weekly political chat show, the panelists were discussing a recent Atlanta Dream game at State Farm Arena where a security guard told a mother and daughter to cover “XX-XY” shirts that support women’s sports but which some critics see as anti-transgender. Later, both the WNBA and the Dream said the fans should not have been asked to cover their shirts. Phil Kent of "The Georgia Gang" apologized in a YouTube video released Aug. 28, 2026 for using "dangerous language" that was "unacceptable" against his fellow panelist Tharon Johnson. (FOX 5) Kent, a longtime conservative media and public relations consultant, said he supported free speech “unless the shirt says, ‘Kill Tharon Johnson.’”

Johnson, a liberal political strategist, grimaced and said, “Don’t say that Phil.” “We don’t want shirts that advocate violence,” Kent said. “Well, I’m glad you don’t want somebody to wear a shirt that says, ‘Kill Tharon Johnson,’” Johnson said.

Five days later, on Friday, Fox 5 anchor Russ Spencer anchored a video that the broadcast network posted on YouTube featuring an apology from Kent and comments from Johnson. “I made a reference about violence against my colleague Tharon Johnson during this debate on free speech,” Kent said. “Regardless, stringing together words and personalizing it the way I did was unacceptable … I know if the roles were reversed, I’d be upset.”

He added that “dangerous language and references to violence have no place in the conversation.” Johnson, in a subsequent four-minute commentary on the video, thanked everyone who reached out to him and contacted the Fox 5 station after the Aug. 23 episode aired. Democratic political strategist Tharon Johnson provided a four-minute commentary on Aug. 28, 2026 that was posted on YouTube and "The Georgia Gang" broadcast Aug. 30 after colleague Phil Kent apologized for saying he would not condone violent rhetoric on a T-shirt like "Kill Tharon Johnson." (FOX 5) He said when he heard the words “Kill Tharon Johnson,” “All I could think about was my wife, my kids and my family and I didn’t act immediately the way I reacted later because I actually had to watch the program. What you guys saw was a sort of civil and jovial conversation between me and my colleagues, but that kind of rhetoric is dangerous.” “Even as political discourse descends into chaos and vitriol everywhere else,” Johnson continued, “we can choose to be respectful to each other at all times on this show … We can respond with kindness even when hate has become normal.”

He said he had coffee with Kent before the video apology was taped. “It was a good conversation,” Johnson said. “But you all know Phil. While we agree that it was wrong, he apologized. We did have a very nice and civil debate about how we move forward together, and I wanted to say that publicly … I look forward to being back on the program one day with Phil soon.” The original Aug. 23 episode where Kent made that comment has removed from “The Georgia Gang” YouTube page. Several comments left on the apology video asked Fox 5 to reinstate the episode. Kent, who has been on the show since 2003, did not return a call or text from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for comment. Johnson, in a brief interview with the AJC, said he will be back to tape a new episode this Friday. Otherwise, he said he had nothing more to add beyond his comments in the video. Though the apology video opened “The Georgia Gang” on Sunday, Kent was not on the panel. A spokesman for Fox 5 said Kent will also not be on air this weekend. He didn’t say when Kent will return to the show. Kent, a former Augusta Chronicle editor, is the longest-running regular panelist on “The Georgia Gang.” Johnson joined the show about a decade ago.