Concert Review Karol G brings Latin pop brilliance to Atlanta stop of ‘Tropitour’ The Colombian superstar, whose hit ‘Bby Wow’ is climbing the charts, returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. Columbian superstar Karol G took over Mercedes-Benz Stadium with her “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” — dazzling the crowd with reggaeton songs, elaborate stage production and incredible choreography — on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 35 minutes ago Share

It’s likely that you’ve never seen anything like a Karol G show. There’s mass twerking. There’s Karol G performing on a giant red macaw prop. There’s Karol G, drenched in water, performing in a mini pool onstage. There’s an all-female mariachi troupe. There’s a virtual appearance from Emmy-winning actor Edward James Olmos, who served as the night’s emcee. And so much more. At her “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” Atlanta stop Thursday night, the Colombian chart-topper transformed Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a sultry Latin musical fantasia that was both theatrical and empowering — proving why she’s one of the most important pop stars to emerge in the past decade.

At her “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” Atlanta stop Thursday night, Colombian chart-topper Karol G transformed Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a sultry Latin musical fantasia. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) It was fitting, then, that the singer performed “Latina Foreva” to open the show at 8:45 p.m. Dressed in a gold two-piece outfit and backed by a dozen dancers wearing the same in front of a grotto backdrop, Karol G looked every bit like la guerrera del género (the Spanish translation of “warrior of the genre,” the title of her 2019 documentary). She later churned out songs like “Un Gatito Me Llamó,” “Oki Doki,” “Tá OK” and “Qlona,” accompanied by lots of belly dancing, booty popping and fire emitting from the stage. In turn, the crowd screamed, in awe of Karol G’s impeccable dance skills and theatrics. “When rhythm calls, all of Latin America answers,” Olmos said from a screen while formally introducing fans to the show.

That was no hyperbole.

Karol G continued the night’s buoyant pop bliss over two hours with songs “Tropicoqueta” and “Papasito.” For the former, the singer, dressed in a multicolored ensemble with an elaborate, feathery headdress, performed atop a red macaw prop placed in the middle aisle of the floor section — furthering the show’s tropical/beachy theme. For “Ese Hombre Es Malo,” Karol G serenaded the crowd with her all-female mariachi band. Dressed in all-white, the troupe was a triumphant touch for a song about realizing a man’s deception. She sang the final verses a cappella, underscoring her commitment to leave a man not worth her time. During her Atlanta stop, Carol G churned out songs like “Un Gatito Me Llamó,” “Oki Doki,” “Tá OK” and “Qlona,” accompanied by lots of belly dancing, booty popping and fire emitting from the stage. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) The show’s next act focused on her most recent album “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto,” which dropped in August. Though the album (which means “I don’t regret feeling so much” in English) has a somber, blue-colored theme, its thesis suggests that heartbreak isn’t a woman’s final destination, especially not for Karol G. Wearing a navy blue crop top that read “Single but not available” with bedazzled white sleeves, she eased her way through songs like “Te Llevas To,” and “Ahí.” For “Bby Wow,” her latest hit that’s currently the biggest song in the world (topping the Billboard Global 200 for a third consecutive week), she selected a group of fans to come on stage and complimented them on their looks, just like the song’s lyrics.