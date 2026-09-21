Things to do Ed Sheeran, Katseye, Usher and 7 more metro Atlanta concerts to see this fall Here are the shows you should have on your radar this season. Ed Sheeran — pictured performing in New York in 2025 — will play Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October. (Andy Kropa/AP)

By DeAsia Paige 27 minutes ago Share

Cue the violins. Summer is officially over. As the weather cools and pool parties and cookouts are traded for football tailgates and pumpkin patches, why not add a concert to the mix? Metro Atlanta surely has no shortage of them. From Trim to TLC, here are upcoming shows in the area not to miss. Karol G In 2023, Karol G brought a stunning performance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the throng of fans showed up in their best Karol G-inspired outfits. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) After three years away, Karol G will return to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As her song “Bby Wow” climbs the charts and she leads this year’s Latin Grammy nominations, the Colombian pop star is bringing her Viajando Por El Mundo (which translates to “traveling the world” in English) Tropitour to stadiums around the globe. She’ll perform behind her albums “Tropicoqueta” (released last summer) and “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto” (released in August). The latter means “I don’t regret feeling so much” in English.

7 p.m. Thursday. $100-$600. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com Trim Trim is swiftly becoming one of the year’s most exciting rap stars. So far in 2026, the Charleston, South Carolina-raised Atlanta resident has dropped hit singles, was included on XXL’s annual freshman list, performed at Rolling Loud and incited loads of social media discourse for her confidence and striking similarities to a fellow rapper (hello Nicki Minaj). She’ll bring all of that success to her show at the Loft this month. 8 p.m. Friday. $14-$20. The Loft at Center Stage, 1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves last performed in Atlanta in 2022. Next week, she’ll return for the Middle of Nowhere Tour, promoting her album of the same name. The project was released in May and praised for its blend of country and Mexican influences. Musgraves’ tour has already sparked commentary online for its massive, testicle-shaped disco ball prop. “This is what it looks like when no one tells me no,” she previously said about the spectacle.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. $64-$800. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

TLC, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa TLC members Rozonda "Chili" Thomas (left) and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins — pictured receiving the V103 People’s Award at State Farm Arena in 2023 — will perform with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in October. (Kymani Culmer for the AJC) Legendary Atlanta act TLC is joining forces with equally legendary groups Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue for the It’s Iconic tour. The trek will bring their nostalgic songs to amphitheaters across the country, including a hometown stop at Chastain Park next month. The tour has made headlines for T-Boz’s absence following a recent hospitalization (the singer has endured a longtime battle with sickle cell anemia). Hopefully, she recovers in time for the Atlanta show. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $90-$500. Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-233-2227, synovusbankampatchastainpark.com. Ed Sheeran If you’ve lived under a rock for the past two weeks, this tour has heavily changed since it was announced last year. To catch you up, opening act Macklemore was dropped as an opening act after sharing his “Free Palestine” sentiments on stage. The move led to public statements from Ed Sheeran, a $2 million pledge from NFL owner Robert Kraft (who allegedly helped enforce Macklemore’s dismissal) and the remaining opening acts (along with Sheeran’s band) exiting the tour. The controversy yields immense curiosity as to what will (or won’t) happen at Sheeran’s Atlanta show next week, which is supposed to celebrate his recent album, “Play.” But now, the drama has superseded the music.

5:30 p.m. Oct. 3. $100-$400. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com Katseye Following its Coachella debut, a Grammy nomination, immense fanfare and a No. 1 album, Katseye is on its first headlining arena tour. The six-piece pop girl group, known for songs “Gnarly” and “Pinky Up,” hits Atlanta in October. Recently, the act has made headlines for its missing members (Manon Bannerman announced a hiatus earlier this year and Sophia Laforteza shared last month that she’d miss the tour’s European leg). The Atlanta show marks a homecoming for Daniela Avanzini, who attended Riverwood International Charter School. 8 p.m. Oct. 15. $350-$900 (only resale tickets available). State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com Sugarland To commemorate the 20th anniversary of its sophomore album, “Enjoy the Ride,” Sugarland is hitting the road. The Douglas-bred country/folk duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will perform in Duluth in November. The 26-city tour begins in Florida next month and ends in Texas on Nov. 21. 7 p.m. Nov. 7. $50-$400. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, gassouthdistrict.com

Usher and Chris Brown Usher (pictured) — who was one of the many special guests who appeared with Ludacris at One Musicfest at Piedmont Park in 2025 — will perform five shows with Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in November. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) Usher and Chris Brown are bringing one of the year’s biggest tours to Atlanta in November. The R&B stars will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a whopping five nights, the most for any artist in the venue’s history. It also marks the first time either act has headlined a stadium tour. So far, the tour has yielded loads of special guests, memes and even a bit of controversy (which isn’t surprising given Chris Brown’s violent history). 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6, 8, 10-11. $60-$600. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com Stella Lefty Stella Lefty is having a breakout year. As of this writing, her country pop song “Boston” is the second-biggest song in the U.S. Lefty, daughter of Groupon co-founder Eric Lefkofsky, dropper her debut album “Long Way Home” in August. She’ll continue her star-turning era with a show at the Masquerade in November. She’ll be back in Atlanta in January — performing at the Tabernacle, a larger venue. 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Sold out. Hell at the Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com