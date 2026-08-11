Georgia Entertainment Scene The 11 p.m. concert curfew at Chastain Park’s amphitheater? Not ironclad! The Guess Who concert at Synovus Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta last week went to 11:40 p.m. after thunder and lightning delays. Canadian band The Guess Who performed at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta on Aug. 6, 2026. They played past the normal 11 p.m. curfew until 11:44 p.m. because of lightning and thunder earlier in the night. (Courtesy of Rob Stearns)

By Rodney Ho 3 minutes ago Share

Over 35 years, retired salesperson Rob Stearns has attended more than 300 concerts at Chastain Park’s amphitheater, known as Synovus Bank Amphitheater in the tony Atlanta neighborhood of Chastain Park. Until last week, Stearns had never seen a show go past what he assumed was a concrete 11 p.m. sound curfew, which has been around for decades to accommodate nearby residents. Typically, if an act is still playing past 11 p.m., venue tech staff will cut off the sound at 11:01 p.m. This happens on occasion, typically when musicians cut it too close during an encore. But much to Stearns’ surprise, last Thursday, Canadian rock band The Guess Who played until about 11:44 p.m.

Why? The city of Atlanta, which owns the venue, allows Live Nation, which oversees operations, a single carve-out: severe bad weather. For The Guess Who, delays occurred due to heat-induced lightning and thunder, along with some rain. (Rain alone doesn’t stop concerts at the venue.) “There are provisions for inclement weather per the agreement that allow the concert to go beyond 11 p.m. but would end by midnight,” according to a statement provided by the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday. Live Nation said such decisions are made in partnership with city officials. Don Felder, a former member of the Eagles, opened for The Guess Who on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta. His performance was truncated by lightning and thunder. (Courtesy of Rob Stearns) Last Thursday, the exception was triggered during The Guess Who concert, which Stearns estimated drew about two-thirds of the venue’s 6,900 capacity.

Stearns said opener Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, began on time at 7:25 p.m. but stopped after three songs. Over the PA system, an announcer said they were taking a break due to pending thunder and lightning, and the venue posted a “shelter in place” notice on its X, Instagram and Facebook pages. They also offered a way for people to get text updates about the concert.

While waiting under a canopy near the concessions stand, Stearns and his friend heard Felder begin “Heartache Tonight” from the stage at around 8 p.m. and scurried back to their seats. Felder wrapped a few minutes later with “Hotel California” and a truncated six-song set. Synovus Bank Amphitheater provided updates on the Guess Who concert on X, Facebook and Instagram. Weather delays allowed the show to go past the 11 p.m. curfew. (Facebook Screenshot) As the stage sat empty, Synovus Bank Amphitheater did not provide the increasingly restless audience an update until 9:45 p.m., when a person on the PA system said more lightning and thunder was coming and recommended people go back to their cars. At the same time on social media, the venue posted a “Lightning Alert,” noting “Due to storms generating lightning that have redeveloped just southeast of the venue, we are evacuating at this time. Please calmly make your way to the nearest exit and seek shelter in your vehicles. We’ll continue to monitor the weather and will share updates as they come in.” In a Facebook post, show attendee Mark Chesney said he left the venue.

“A Chastain staffer also mentioned the 11 p.m. music curfew,” he wrote. “Very poorly handled by Chastain. We left thinking the show had been canceled. A refund is due but that ain’t gonna happen.” David Frazier of Villa Rica also departed before The Guess Who hit the stage. He told the AJC he paid $90 each for four tickets, $30 for parking and $58 for concessions and ended up not seeing the headliner . Live Nation provided a statement to the AJC in response to what happened at the concert: “We regularly navigate storms during the summer concert season, and the safety of fans, artists and crew is our top priority. As weather conditions evolved Thursday evening, updates were shared with fans regularly throughout the evening. We were pleased that fans were able to see a full show.” The company did not say if it would provide refunds for attendees who missed The Guess Who. “As always, we’ll continue to work directly with fans to address any questions or concerns,” a Live Nation spokesman wrote in an email.

Many people didn’t leave the venue while uncertainty swirled. Stearns waited in his car. “It was a tad chaotic,” he said. Synovus Bank Amphitheater provided alerts on its social media during the Guess Who concert Thursday night that forced an evacuation and led some attendees to simply go home, not aware the band would go past the 11 p.m. curfew. (Facebook Screenshot) At 10:05 p.m., the venue posted “Good News! Doors are opening soon. Make your way to the entrance now.” Some people who had left, including Stearns, rushed to get back in. When The Guess Who began with two deep cuts, Macon resident Lisa Henley, a former Atlantan who has gone to more than 35 shows at Chastain over 38 years, was confused. “I kept looking at my friends like, what the heck, they only have 30 more minutes until 11!” she said. “Then 11 came and went, and they kept playing. First time ever for me at Chastain!”

Henley said it rained for most of the concert and that she saw lightning in the sky but stuck it out until the end. Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta, was in attendance a The Guess Who concert at Synovus Bank Amphitheater in Chastain Park on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Courtesy of Rob Stearns Stearns said The Guess Who never referenced on stage the weather or the fact they were going to play past the 11 p.m. curfew. A spokesperson for The Guess Who did not respond to questions regarding what happened at the concert. In the end, The Guess Who played almost their entire regular set: 17 songs over a span of more than 90 minutes, including big hits like “American Woman” and “These Eyes” and co-founder Randy Bachman’s “Takin’ Care of Business,” a song he created when he was part of Bachman-Turner Overdrive.